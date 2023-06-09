Samsung’s 32-inch 4K smart monitor is $250 off right now

There’s an overwhelming number of choices if you’re planning to buy a new monitor, but the Samsung M80B 4K Smart Monitor stands out because of its versatility. It’s an even more attractive option right now because it’s on sale from Samsung with a $250 discount, which lowers its price to just $450 from its original price of $700. If you want something more than just a plain old monitor, this should be what you buy, but you need to move fast if you want to take advantage of one of the most interesting monitor deals in the market right now.

Why you should buy the Samsung M80B 4K Smart Monitor

The Samsung M80B 4K Smart Monitor features a 32-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR10+ support, for vivid details and lifelike colors. It also comes with Adaptive Picture, which uses a sensor to automatically adjust brightness depending on the surrounding light, and Adaptive Sound+, which tweaks audio output based on the type of content and the noise levels in your environment. It comes with a USB-C port for power, transmitting data, and sending display signals, but you can also use the monitor to remotely access another PC using Samsung’s Workmode technology.

However, what sets the Samsung M80B 4K Smart Monitor apart from even the best monitors is that it can also function as a streaming TV by itself, without the need to turn on your desktop computer. You can install the apps of your favorite streaming services on the device itself, in addition to productivity and video call apps. Additionally, the SlimFit Camera of the Samsung M80B 4K Smart Monitor comes with Face Tracking and Auto Zoom so you’re always clear and at the center of the screen whenever you’re in a video call.

If you’ve got the budget for it, the Samsung M80B 4K Smart Monitor is a must-buy because of all the features that it offers. More people will be able to afford it right now though, because Samsung has slashed its price by $250 so it’s available for just $450 instead of $700. If you want to add the Samsung M80B 4K Smart Monitor to your home computer setup for this lowered price, you better move fast with your purchase because stocks are probably dwindling right now.

Editors' Recommendations