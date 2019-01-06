Digital Trends
Computing

Samsung’s new Notebook Odyssey packs next-gen RTX graphics in a thin frame

Arif Bacchus
By
1 of 2
at ces 2019 samsung announces g sync enabled notebook odyssey 1
at ces 2019 samsung announces g sync enabled notebook odyssey 2

At CES 2019, Samsung is taking the wraps off its latest high-end gaming laptop, the Notebook Odyssey. Coming after latest year’s Notebook Odyssey Z, the new laptop is sporting a premium aluminum true metal design, while still staying thin at 0.78 inches. But more than just good looks, the new gaming machine also packs G-Sync support and powerful next-gen Nvidia RTX graphics in its tiny frame.

Pricing was not immediately announced, but the Notebook Odyssey is headlined by its thin-bezel 144Hz Nvidia G-Sync display. Powered by the latest (but unspecified) Intel-8th generation hexa-Core i7 processor and the highest-end GeForce RTX 2080 series GPU, the Notebook Odyssey also looks to have a performance punch for gamers looking to take advantage of ray tracing support on Nvidia’s latest GPUs.

Elsewhere, the Notebook Odyssey comes with a special “Odyssey Mode,” which allows consumers to save different preset settings for different types of games. That includes a “Beast Mode” which Samsung says can “modulate the Samsung Notebook Odyssey’s performance depending on the software it is running.” Cooling is improved too, as Samsung says it comes with redesigned “Jet Blade” blowers that sport 83 blades each, and a new penta-pipe cooling system to help the laptop run efficiently when gaming.

With other areas of customization, consumers are free to add in an extra SSD or plug in a standard hard drive for added storage for games. There’s also support for “Black Equalizer” software which Samsung says can improve on in-game lighting. Expect for the Samsung Notebook Odyssey to be released in early 2019.

This is just the latest of the new product to be announced by Samsung at or ahead of CES. Previously, it revealed a series of modern and minimalistic displays, lead by the “Space Monitor” and a curved 32-inch gaming monitor. Earlier in November, it also announced the Notebook 9 Pen, with a new modern design, update S pen in the box, and the latest Intel eighth-generation Core i7 processor under the hood.

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Germ-killing faucets, the ultimate charging tray
Up Next

The ROG Zephyrus S GX701 and GX531 from Asus bring ray tracing to laptops
awesome tech you cant buy yet gaze tray feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Germ-killing faucets, the ultimate charging tray

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
artificial neural network
Emerging Tech

What is an artificial neural network? Here’s everything you need to know

Neural networks are behind some of the biggest advances in artificial intelligence. But what exactly is an artificial neural network? Check out our beginner's guide to clue you in.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
asus zenbook 13 ux333fa review feat
Product Review

The Asus Zenbook 13 is only $850, but it’s all the laptop you’ll need

Long on battery life and short on price, the Asus ZenBook 13 UX333FA is another affordable entry that tries to unset better known rivals, such as Dell’s XPS 13 and Apple’s MacBook Air. Though not without quirks, the ZenBook 13’s…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
how to download wikipedia on mac screen
Computing

Here's how to download Wikipedia. Seriously. The whole thing

Frequent Wikipedia user? You can actually download the entire Wikipedia library to your home computer thanks to its open-source nature and a several free applications that do almost all the heavy lifting for you. Here's how to do it.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Acer Swift 7
Computing

Acer Swift 7 dazzles with near-borderless touch display, weighs under two pounds

Not a fan of bezels, and looking for the thinnest and lightest machine on the market? Acer's latest iteration of the Swift 7 introduces an impressive 14-inch touchscreen with a 92-percent screen-to-body ratio, all coming in at under two…
Posted By Michael Archambault
HP Z38c review back logo
Computing

HP’s affordable yet stunning monitors shave bezels to free up your desk

Be it with privacy screens, or slim bezels, HP's new offerings for CES 2019 come packed with unique features which promise to immerse consumers in whatever they are creating or watching. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
HP Omen 15 review
Product Review

Blink and you'll miss it! HP's Omen 15 brings a crazy-fast 240Hz display to laptops

MSI and Alienware are at the top of the gaming laptop makers but with new features like next-generation Nvidia graphics, a 240 Hz display with 4 ms response times, the Omen 15 looks to make some noise and disrupt the gaming laptop market.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
hp omen x emperium
Computing

HP takes PC gaming to the living room with 65-inch Omen X Emperium monitor

If you're aching for a larger display, you'll want to check out HP's Omen X Emperium, a 65-inch monitor that's designed for PC games to be played in the living room. It also comes with a built-in soundbar for immersive audio.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
hp launches amd chromebook ces 2019
Computing

HP’s new Chromebook 14 comes with AMD inside, instead of Intel

In a first for the ever-growing Chromebook market, HP is launching a new Chromebook 14, with AMD processors inside, bringing more flavor to its expanding portfolio of Chromebooks. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
dell xps 13 2018 review screen screen1 1
Computing

These quick tips will help you get the perfect screenshot on a PC

Capturing a screenshot of your desktop is easier than you might think, and it's the kind of thing you'll probably need to know. Here's how to perform the important function in just a few, easy steps.
Posted By Jon Martindale
amd zen apu vega 2 amdvega02
Computing

AMD claims its Ryzen 3000 mobile chips let you have fun faster

AMD's new lineup of mobile chips for 2019 include a blend of Ryzen and Athlon cores. They're targeting both productivity and gaming markets and AMD hopes to see them make in roads in the Chromebook space, too.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Surface Laptop Stock Photo
Computing

Windows 10 to allow users to pause updates for up to seven days

Windows 10 updates have been a source of consternation for some time. But now there is some good news on the horizon for frustrated Windows 10 users, as updates will no longer happen automatically and can be paused for up to seven days.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
asus zenbook ux330ua ah54 ux330 hero1v2
Computing

How to easily record your laptop screen with apps you already have

Learning how to record your computer screen shouldn't be a challenge. Lucky for you, our comprehensive guide lays out how to do so using a host of methods, including both free and premium utilities, in both MacOS and Windows 10.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Nvidia GPU photo
Computing

Here’s how to watch the Nvidia CES 2019 press conference

Nvidia will be hosting its own press conference at CES 2019. The press conference will be held on the first media day of the show: Sunday, January 6. Here's how to watch the press conference when it airs.
Posted By Anita George