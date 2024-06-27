 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Samsung 32-inch curved gaming monitor is $400 off today

By
HDR demo on the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8.
Jacob Roach / DigitalTrends

Getting a good monitor doesn’t have to be expensive, even for gamers. This quick-responding gaming monitor is down to just $900 today, from a high of $1,300. It’s the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8, which is still considered to be one of the best gaming monitors of the moment despite having already been out for over a year. To go ahead and pick yours up while it is discounted for $400, go ahead and tap the button below. To see why this monitor has such lasting charm, keep reading.

Why you should buy the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 is a 4K monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms grey-to-grey response time. This, in combination with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, makes action-packed games look smooth and gives you the optimal chance to respond, react, and recover from intense gaming situations. The monitor’s 1000R curve also helps you take in more of the screen’s contents with less effort. Utilizing a matte finish and mini-LED backlighting, everything will look good while you’re playing it, too. Even the monitor’s chassis itself has a sleek, futuristic look, with atmospheric lighting and a glossy rear and side view.

Our resident PC gaming tech expert took a look at the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 near the end of 2022. In the moment, it was “the gaming monitor to beat” and it hasn’t been beaten many times since. At the time, the monitor had a higher price (and was not on sale) so it was recommended solely for those that wanted great HDR and competitive refresh rates and didn’t mind paying extra for the rare combination. At today’s deal price, the story would likely be different.

If this describes your needs in a gaming monitor, go ahead and tap the button below. When you do, should this deal still be on, you’ll find the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 at a price point of just $900. That’s $400 down from its typical price of $1,300. Miss the sale or decide you don’t want a Samsung Odyssey Neo G8? Go ahead and check out our monitor deals collection, which  has dedicated sections for gaming monitors and ultrawide monitors.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
This Alienware 14-inch gaming laptop deal cuts the price by $600
Forza Horizon 5 running on the Alienware x14 R2.

While there is a lot of interest in larger gaming laptops that come in 17-inch and 18-inch sizes, for many, having a smaller laptop is much better, especially if they are constantly on the move and don't want to be lugging around something massive. That's where the Alienware x14 R2 comes in quite handy; it's a small laptop that's slim enough to fit into pretty much any bag so that you can travel and move around without having to purchase a specific backpack or messenger bag to fit something bigger. Of course, being Alienware, its quite expensive, but luckily you can grab yourself the Alienware X14 R2 directly from Dell for just $1,400 rather than the usual $2,000.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 R2
Probably one of the most important parts of any gaming laptop is the GPU under the hood, and in this case the Alienware x14 R2 has a relatively solid RTX 4060. That's a great card for 2K gaming at around 60-70fps, and while you probably won't be able to have the game in ultra graphical settings, you'll get somewhere between medium and high. Even so, it's a great option for those who prefer more casual or indie games, or even free-to-play games like Rocket League and League of Legends, since these games tend to be better optimized for more hardware than just the high-end stuff.

Read more
This Alienware gaming PC with RTX 4070 Super is $400 cheaper today
Alienware Aurora R16 sitting on a coffee table.

If you don't know how to build a PC from scratch, then you may want to go for a pre-built gaming PC, and one of the best comes from Alienware, which is a Dell brand. Interestingly, Dell has recently gone through a refresh of most of its gear, and that includes the new and improved Aurora R16. While it doesn't look as cool as the older case, it's still as powerful, and this configuration is a great mid-range option that you can grab from Dell for just $1,500 instead of the usual $1,900.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R16
Modern gaming can get pretty difficult to do, especially if you want to do 4K or really high refresh rates. While this configuration of the Alienware Aurora R16 won't hit 4k with high settings, it's still pretty excellent. You get an RTX 4070 Super, which actually can do around 60FPS at 4K with average settings, but where it really shines is in 2K gaming performance, especially if you want to hit over 100fps with high graphical settings. It also has excellent ray-tracing performance, and you even get access to the latest DLSS 3.5, although it is worth mentioning that both of these aren't available in all games, so be sure the ones you want to play support them.

Read more
Samsung’s 55-inch rotating gaming monitor has a $1,000 price cut today
Someone playing a game on the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Gaming Screen in cockpit view.

If you’re the kind of person who likes to go all-out on your PC gaming setup, Samsung deals are promos you don’t want to miss. In fact, we’ve got a pretty awesome one to dish about right now. The Samsung Odyssey Ark S55BG970 Mini LED Monitor is on sale right now for $2,000. That’s still a hefty chunk of change, but when you consider the fact that the display normally sells for $3,000 (which is more than most flagship TVs), it's hard to not call this a steal.

Why you should buy the Samsung Odyssey Ark 
Whether you’re duking it out in an MMORPG, or you’re immersed in a single player campaign, a solid gaming monitor will do more than just show you the action onscreen. In the case of the second-gen Samsung Odyssey Ark, you’re getting a 1000R curved screen that has several awesome tricks up its sleeve. One of these is the ability to enter something called Cockpit Mode, which allows you to rotate the monitor 180 degrees for portrait orientation. Opting for top-down visuals may sound funny, but it’s actually far more immersive than you may expect. 

Read more