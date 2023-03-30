Gaming monitors, that is those tailored specifically for high performance and lots of onscreen action, can be pretty expensive. Even if you’re browsing some of the best gaming monitor deals, you’ll notice right away that the bigger the display, the higher the cost — not unlike so many TV deals out there. That’s why it’s always worth calling out individual deals when they’re good, like this next one on Samsung’s massive 49-inch Odyssey Quantum LED curved gaming monitor. There’s a lot to unpack here, which we’ll get to, but for now, just know that Samsung is offering a hefty discount of $600, bringing the standard price of $2,300, down to $1,700. Wowzers. Grab that deal below or keep reading to learn more about the monitor.

A monitor this size — and we hope you have a desk big enough too — wraps around you to give you an immersive experience like no other. You’re truly surrounded by the display, and everything happening onscreen. Samsung’s 49-inch Quantum Mini LED display supports a 240Hz refresh rate and a lightning-fast 1ms response time, plus it’s compatible with both Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync technologies. If you want to see how it stacks up against the OLED model, you can check out our comparison: Samsung Odyssey OLED 49 vs. Odyssey Neo G9 (2023).

You can opt for a smaller size at checkout, with varied prices if you want to downgrade, but again, why would you want to? Go big or go home. Specs include a 1000R screen curvature rating, Mega DCR or dynamic contrast ratio, and a 420 cd/m2 brightness rating, the latter of which means it’s bright, vivid, and colorful. Low input lag ensures you can react accordingly, especially in high-octane and intense first-person shooters. There is a difference in technologies, in a QLED vs OLED match up, but the important takeaway here is that Samsung’s Odyssey G95NA monitor will look sharp and colorful.

Moreover, picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture options allow you to not only place multiple screens side-by-side but also use them separately, to say watch videos while you grind some levels in your favorite MMO. The technology actually allows you to place windows anywhere onscreen, and you can resize them, up to 25% of the screen, as needed. Auto Source Switch+ means when you plug in a device to an input and power it on, the display turns on too. It works with consoles, PCs, laptops, and much more. Swivel and height adjustments mean you can position the monitor at the perfect angle or location to match your viewing needs.

But here’s the best part. Samsung is currently offering the Odyssey G95NA Quantum Mini LED gaming monitor for $600 off its normal price. So, instead of paying $2,300, you’re paying just $1,700 for all of that gorgeous, and bright screen real estate. You’ll never experience games the same again, or movies, or browsing, or anything else really. Go check it out!

