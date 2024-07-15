 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This giant Samsung monitor is $720 off before Prime Day

By
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Considering going from the classic dual monitor setup to the new, fancy curved ultrawide setup but turned off by the price? This Prime Day deal (that’s admittedly started a little early) on the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 brings it to a very affordable price that we think you’ll like. At $1,080 instead of the usual $1,800, you’ll be able to save $720 on the monitor and probably get by with spending less money than you would for a two monitor setup, even factoring in Prime Day monitor deals. To grab your giant monitor, and one of the best ultrawide monitors, for just $1,080 tap the button below. If you want more info about it, and a brief look at our review, keep on reading.

Why you should buy the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is a big monitor that has stats worthy of any gamer’s dreams. Beyond just having a beautiful OLED panel that displays in 1440p, the 0.03ms GtG response time and 240Hz refresh rate make this truly one of the best gaming monitors you can buy, especially on such a steep discount. Wide, open worlds display in a beautiful, living way, as you can see from the way Cyberpunk 2077 is being displayed in the image above.

But how is the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 in actual use? Our Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 review points out the monitor’s truly immersive properties, reluctantly comparing the experience to VR, at least in the way it feels to use the monitor. When you’re fighting through city streets at night or locked into a dark horror-filled world, you’ll see perfectly inky black pixels. And, to step back for a moment to remind you that this is a monitor that’s not purely for gaming, that very same review will point out that this monitor is also a full Tizen smart TV as well, complete with a remote control. The only two things our reviewer didn’t explicitly love were the age old problems associated with getting used to the aspect ratio of a wide monitor and, well, the price. And the price is not a problem today.

Once again, this giant, well-reviewed monitor is down to just $1,080 for a limited amount of time. That’s $720 down from its typical price point of $1,800, and all you need to do to capitalize on this deal is tap the button below. Afterwards, go check out these other Prime Day Samsung deals to keep on saving on one of your favorite brands.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Best Samsung Prime Day deals: TVs, phones, monitors and more
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 on a flat surface with the purple Galaxy Buds 2 Pro TWS Bluetooth earbuds on the side.

Much like Apple, Samsung has one of the best ecosystems on the market; whether you're grabbing a Samsung phone or a Samsung TV, there is probably some form of integration at play. Luckily, there are a lot of excellent Prime Day deals available on Samsung devices across the board, and with Prime Day being just one day out, there are a lot of great options. We've collected some of our favorite Samsung deals below, including everything from TVs to appliances so you can find the perfect deal that works for you.
Samsung TV Prime Day deals

Samsung is one of the best TV brands, so there will surely be high demand from shoppers for Samsung Prime Day TV deals. However, while Samsung is known for its top-of-the-line TVs with all of the latest technologies, it also offers budget-friendly TVs that are going to be even more affordable during the shopping holiday. Stocks are expected to run out fast though, so if you see a Samsung TV that you want to buy for Prime Day, it's highly recommended that you push through with the transaction as soon as possible.

Read more
My trusty 1080p webcam is down to just $64 for Prime Day
I'm holding my Logitech C920 1080p webcam in my hands.

The Logitech C920 used to be a sort of gold standard in webcams. A few years ago, needing to do more and more web calls, I got one. It hasn't left the top of my monitor since that time and I haven't felt the need to update once yet. I've found this webcam to be a trusty and worthwhile part of my computer setup for a long time. It has been awhile, and I never thought I'd be recommending it to others in 2024, but with this early Prime Day deal, bringing it down to $64 from the usual $100 it becomes a super easy buy. To grab your Logitech C920 for $36 off, tap the button below. Otherwise, keep reading to see why I still like this webcam, why I think its still worth it at this price, and the one thing I don't like about it.

Why you should buy the Logitech C920
The Logitech C920 was and is an incredible webcam. While it isn't as bragged about as it once was, let's refresh your memory. It is a 1080p at 30fps webcam (though, in some situation it will do 720p at 30 instead) that focuses on you automatically and has incredibly simple controls. Setting up and getting a great shot of yourself with the Logitech C920 is very quick and readjustments can be made in real time during meetings without taking a technical timeout mid-meeting.

Read more
Best Prime Day MacBook deals in 2024: Air, M1, M2, M3
Best Prime Day Deals

With one day left before Prime Day officially starts, some great MacBook deals are ready to pick up, even now. In fact, there are Prime Day deals on a large variety of MacBook configurations, whether you're going for a Macbook Pro or a MacBook Air. To that end, we've rounded up some of our favorite deals for you below, although if you're willing to go outside the Apple ecosystem, these Prime Day laptop deals are worth checking out, too. On the other hand, if you want to expand your Apple ecosystem, then you may want to check out these iPad Prime Day deals or these Apple Prime Day deals as well.
Today's best MacBook deals

Officially, Amazon Prime Day 2024 arrives on July 16 and July 17 with its MacBook deals, so you're going to have to exercise some patience for a week or so. However, if you need a new MacBook as soon as possible, you should know that there are offers that you can take advantage of right now. We've rounded our favorite picks below -- you should know that these prices may go lower on Prime Day, but it can't be helped if you must have your new MacBook immediately.

Read more