This giant Samsung monitor is $720 off before Prime Day

Considering going from the classic dual monitor setup to the new, fancy curved ultrawide setup but turned off by the price? This Prime Day deal (that’s admittedly started a little early) on the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 brings it to a very affordable price that we think you’ll like. At $1,080 instead of the usual $1,800, you’ll be able to save $720 on the monitor and probably get by with spending less money than you would for a two monitor setup, even factoring in Prime Day monitor deals. To grab your giant monitor, and one of the best ultrawide monitors, for just $1,080 tap the button below. If you want more info about it, and a brief look at our review, keep on reading.

Why you should buy the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is a big monitor that has stats worthy of any gamer’s dreams. Beyond just having a beautiful OLED panel that displays in 1440p, the 0.03ms GtG response time and 240Hz refresh rate make this truly one of the best gaming monitors you can buy, especially on such a steep discount. Wide, open worlds display in a beautiful, living way, as you can see from the way Cyberpunk 2077 is being displayed in the image above.

But how is the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 in actual use? Our Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 review points out the monitor’s truly immersive properties, reluctantly comparing the experience to VR, at least in the way it feels to use the monitor. When you’re fighting through city streets at night or locked into a dark horror-filled world, you’ll see perfectly inky black pixels. And, to step back for a moment to remind you that this is a monitor that’s not purely for gaming, that very same review will point out that this monitor is also a full Tizen smart TV as well, complete with a remote control. The only two things our reviewer didn’t explicitly love were the age old problems associated with getting used to the aspect ratio of a wide monitor and, well, the price. And the price is not a problem today.

Once again, this giant, well-reviewed monitor is down to just $1,080 for a limited amount of time. That’s $720 down from its typical price point of $1,800, and all you need to do to capitalize on this deal is tap the button below. Afterwards, go check out these other Prime Day Samsung deals to keep on saving on one of your favorite brands.