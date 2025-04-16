Buy this Samsung OLED ultrawide gaming monitor while it’s under $1,000

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor is the perfect partner for a powerful upgrade from gaming PC deals, but it’s pretty expensive at its original price of $1,300. If you’re interested in this fantastic screen, you won’t want to miss this chance to get it for less than $1,000 from Samsung, which is selling the gaming monitor with a $350 discount that pulls its price down to $950. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this offer expires though, so you’ll have to hurry to make sure you pocket the savings.

Why you should buy the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is featured in our list of the best gaming monitors as the best 32:9 gaming monitor. The 32:9 aspect ratio on this 49-inch screen really immerses you in the best PC games, while its Dual QHD resolution will let you appreciate even the smallest details. The QD-OLED technology in this monitor further enhances the visuals, as you’ll be getting stunning contrast, perfect black levels, and intense brightness. These are just some of the reasons why we gave the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 a score of 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review.

With a 144Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time, you’ll enjoy smooth animations and quick reaction times on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor. It also supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro for reduced image tears and screen lag, and it comes with an ergonomic stand that you can adjust into the most comfortable angle so you can play for hours.

We highly recommend going for Samsung monitor deals if you’re looking to buy a new display for your computer setup. If you’re a gamer, you should set your sights on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor, which is $350 off from Samsung for a lowered price of $950 from $1,300. It’s not always available for below $1,000, and there’s a chance that it’s back to its regular price as soon as tomorrow. You’re going to miss out on this bargain for the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor if you move slow, so complete your purchase now!