Pre-order Samsung’s OLED G9 gaming monitor and get at $250 gift card

Excited for the new Samsung OLED G9 Monitor that’s out very soon? The monitor, which retails for $1200, and ships on July 7, but those who pre-order today will receive $250 worth of Samsung Credit to use towards another device, like a Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Frame TV, or anything else the manufacturer sells on its website. That’s a pretty sweet deal on a highly sought-after monitor, even if we know that this is likely to be one of the more expensive monitor deals around for a while.

Why you should buy the Samsung OLED G9 Monitor

If money is no object or you’re keen to invest heavily, Samsung makes some of the very best gaming monitors around. We’ve been hugely impressed with the brand’s creations in recent years with the Samsung Odyssey G9 Series consistently featuring among the best curved gaming monitors list. We can’t see the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 being any less than irresistible for someone wanting the ultimate setup.

Sure, we’re a little baffled that Samsung still isn’t offering up a price, but what we do know sounds great. The monitor is a massive 32:9 screen working out at 49 inches diagonally. It uses a dual 1440p panel for a 5120 x 1440 resolution with a thin panel and 1800R curvature. As the name suggests, it’s an OLED panel so each pixel can individually dim itself giving you fantastic HDR. Count on getting the deepest blacks and most vibrant colors all on the same screen.

If you’re comparing the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 and the Odyssey Neo G9, you’ll be pleased to see they share the same response time and refresh rate. That means 0.1ms and 240Hz refresh rate ensuring it’s a great match for all your gaming needs. There isn’t confirmation yet of Nvidia G-Sync or AMD FreeSync but it seems highly likely given past Samsung efforts.

Sure to be an impressive monitor to add to your gaming den, the Samsung OLED G9 monitor is far from cheap, but the $250 in Samsung Credit that’s being bundled with reservations, sure sweetens the deals.

