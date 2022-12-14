Need to add more storage to your phone, computer, or games console? An external SSD is the speediest way to do that, and right now you can pick up this portable solid-state drive for less. The Samsung T7 Portable SSD is one of the best external hard drives around, and today you can save up to $80, depending on whether you choose the 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB variant. Those are some pretty sweet savings, and with no guarantee this deal will still be around tomorrow, we’d recommend snapping this one up right now, before it sells out!

Why you should buy the Samsung T7 Portable SSD

Samsung’s T7 Portable SSD is the successor to its popular T5 external drive. Perfectly pocket-sized, it measures just 8mm thick and weighs in at 58 grams, making it an excellent choice for gaming at a friend’s house or taking your work with you on the go. You can choose between three storage options: 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB, each offering plenty of storage for all your photos, videos, documents, games — or whatever else you’d like to store.

This portable SSD is almost twice as fast as the Samsung T5 SSD, and up to 9.5 times faster than an external HDD, with read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000MB/s, respectively. It boasts fast USB 3.2 Gen 2 connectivity and has no moving parts, so it’s more resistant to shock should you drop it. Speaking of drops, its solid aluminum unibody construction ensures it can withstand drops up to 6 feet, keeping your most important data safe from harm.

Overheating can be an issue with some external drives, but not this one. Dynamic Thermal Guard protection withstands and controls heat to keep your drive operating at optimum temperature. You also get Samsung Magician software built-in, which helps monitor drive health, optimize performance, and more.

The best thing about this SSD is its versatility. You can use it with your Windows desktop or laptop, MacBook or Mac computer, Android phone or tablet, games consoles, and more. For easy connectivity, it comes bundled with a USB Type-C to -C cable and a USB Type-C to -A cable.

Don’t miss out on this epic deal. Grab the Samsung T7 Portable SSD today and save $20 off the 500GB or 1TB variants, now going for $75 or $100, respectively, or a huge $80 off the 2TB variant, now available for $150, down from $230. This deal is selling fast, so place your order now to ensure you don’t miss out.

