Samsung goes on a gaming Odyssey with new Core i7 CPU, GTX 1060 graphics

Now that’s Intel’s latest eighth-generation CPU batch is finally out in the open, Samsung revealed a new laptop built for gamers: The Notebook Odyssey Z. It is based on a new Intel Core i7 processor packing six cores and 12 threads along with Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060 discrete graphics processor with 6GB of dedicated graphics memory. The laptop is available in Korea and China now with a North American launch slated for the third quarter.

Here are the specifications:

Screen size: 15.6 inches Screen type: Unknown Screen resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 Processor: Intel eighth-generation Core i7 Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Memory: Up to 16GB DDR4 @ 2,400MHz Storage: Up to 1TB PCI Express-based NVMe M.2 SSD Sound: 2x 1.5-watt speakers Camera: 720p Connectivity: Wireless AC

Bluetooth Ports: 1x USB-C 3.1 Gen1

2x USB-A 3.1 Gen1

1x USB-A 2.0

1x HDMI

1x Headphone / Microphone combo Battery: 54WHr External power supply: 180 watts Dimensions: 14.78 x 10.03 x 0.70 inches Weight: 5.29 pounds Color: Titan silver

Samsung’s big pitch with the Notebook Odyssey Z is how it manages heat. The design relies on three components: The Dynamic Spread Vapor Chamber, Samsung’s Z Airflow Cooling design, and the Z Blade Blowers. The “intelligently made” vapor chamber is an area extending between the left and right sides of the laptop covering the processor and graphics chip. It’s designed to enable the laptop’s two fans — one over the CPU and one over the GPU — to push cold air to the hottest sections above and below the motherboard. All the hot air is thus ejected out through the laptop’s rear vents.

According to Samsung, the Notebook Odyssey Z includes a Silent Mode option you can toggle via a shortcut key on the keyboard for a quieter operation. The keyboard itself sports Crater Keycaps highlighted by a silver, metallic theme and red backlighting. Meanwhile, Samsung crammed the precision touchpad to the right of the keyboard to provide a more natural desktop-like feel for right-handed individuals. Two front-facing speakers reside just above the keyboard.

As the chart above shows, you can configure the laptop with up to 16GB of system memory, and up to 1TB of storage. This laptop only supports one storage option, and there is no SD card slot in sight. But you can add an external storage device using the laptop’s USB-C port, or one of the three USB-A ports. Adding to the USB complement is HDMI output and a headphone/microphone combo audio jack.

“With the Notebook Odyssey Z, we set out to create a dynamic, user-friendly laptop that would take gaming experiences to new heights, from the vibrant display to powerful processing power output,” Samsung’s YoungGyoo Choi said in a statement. “The seamless visuals, combined with an industry-leading cooling system will help give our players an upper hand in their gaming experience.”

Look for Samsung’s new gaming laptop to hit North America for a currently unknown starting price in the third quarter of 2018.