Samsung’s premium 5K monitor is $700 off in rival Prime sale

By
The Samsung Viewfinity S9 monitor with its webcam on top.
Samsung

Samsung’s Viewfinity S9 is the best of both worlds. On the one hand, it is considered one the best 27-inch monitors. On the other, it is one of the best 5K monitors. And now, in Samsung’s answer to Prime Day deals, you’re able to buy it for just $900. That’s $700 off of its usual $1,600 and yours for the taking if you tap the button below. Keep reading to learn about its extra features, gorgeous screen, and more.

Why you should buy the Samsung ViewFinity S9

Unlike a lot of the best monitors these days, the Samsung ViewFinity S9 skips the 4K standard and goes up to 5K, giving it an edge for those in professional video or photo editing roles. Its got intense color spectrum quality, and has both a Pantone validation and Pantone SkinTone validation. One screen extra you don’t seen often is the matte finish, which is easy on the eyes and reduces glare. This, of course, isn’t the only Samsung screen with a matte finish, and you can check out Samsung’s The Frame TV in Prime Day TV deals for more Samsung screens of this nature.

And then you get to all of the extras, of which there are a ton. Take, for example, the SlimFit camera that shoots in 4K (its the small circular object above the monitor in the shot above, in case you missed it). Or, perhaps you want to make your monitor horizontal when you read long documents (or browse Tik Tok on the PC). To do so you just need to lift and bend. It’s really easy. Connect to other devices with AirPlay and, if you’re into graphic design, adjust the advanced details of your monitor’s color display with the tap of a finger on a connected smartphone. Then, when work is done, relax and enjoy some TV. This has a built-in TV OS, compelete with Samsung Gaming Hub. In theory, you don’t even need one of the best desktop PCs to enjoy this monitor. And that’s all without talking about the ports and other great features that make this a worker’s dream monitor.

Once again, this monitor is just $900 as part of Samsung Prime Day deals. This deal saves you $700 off of the usual $1,600, but you’ll have to act soon to take advantage of it before this deal is over. Decided this monitor is not for you? Check out other Prime Day monitor deals for a wider selection, where you’re sure to find something you’ll want at a price you can handle.

John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
