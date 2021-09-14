Most monitors don’t come with a built-in webcam, requiring remote workers to buy an external webcam . Companies like HP and Lenovo have already launched their own webcam monitors for videoconferencing, and now Samsung is joining in on the fun with its Webcam Monitor S4.

The Samsung Webcam Monitor S4 boasts a 24-inch FHD display and includes features that will help facilitate videoconferencing calls, including a built-in 2-megapixel webcam, speakers, and a microphone.

And to help protect your privacy when you’re not in a call, Samsung says the pop-up webcam can be stowed in the monitor with a simple push of a button. In addition to housing a 2-megapixel camera for video chats, the webcam module also comes with an infrared camera, which can be used to log into Windows without the need to type in a password for Windows Hello. Samsung claims that logging into Windows using Windows Hello can happen in as little as two seconds with the IR camera.

The screen reaches up to 250 nits of brightness, and it comes with a 178-degree wide viewing angle. Given that this monitor is designed for productivity, rather than gaming, the refresh rate tops out at 75Hz. And even though the panel was not designed for gaming, it does support AMD FreeSync tech.

The monitor also comes with a built-in USB hub with two USB 3.0 ports, and connectivity to your laptop or desktop is handled through either the HDMI or DisplayPort on the rear. The panel can handle audio input as well as audio output through the appropriate audio jack. The monitor comes equipped with dual 2-watt speakers.

The Webcam Monitor comes with an adjustable stand for ergonomic control, and the screen can even be rotated into portrait orientation, which makes it great for reading and working on code.

Even though this monitor is marketed to those who need to handle video calls often at home or in the office, it isn’t a fully stand-alone product like Google’s recently announced Series One Desk 27 model. With the Samsung Webcam Monitor S4, you’ll still need to connect a PC to the display to make calls, whereas the Google Series One can handle Google Meet and WebEx calls without requiring a computer to be connected to it.

In recent years, with the changing dynamics of work, and with PC form factors evolving, Samsung has been experimenting with new features for its displays. The Samsung Webcam Monitor S4 joins Samsung’s lineup of monitors, which includes gaming monitors, as well as the company’s Smart Monitor lineup, the latter of which support wireless casting to work with smartphones and tablets.

The Samsung Webcam Monitor S4 is available now through the company’s website for $319.

