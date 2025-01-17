Samsung’s 27-inch 5K QD-OLED display is the future of gaming

Many tech brands are developing next-generation innovations for upcoming products, giving the industry just a taste of what can be expected in the future.

Samsung is one brand leading the charge, as its Samsung Display sector is a primary supplier for display panels throughout the industry. It recently showcased several upcoming technologies, including a 27-inch 5K QD-OLED display. FlatPanelsHD spoke with Samsung Display at CES 2025, where the publication received a private demo of the next generation QD-OLED monitors with a 220 PPI (pixels per inch) pixel density.

It describes the 5K (5,120 x 2,880) resolution display as noticeably brighter than comparable 27-inch 4K QD-OLED displays, suggesting notable improvements in the display technology.

VideoCardz also noted that for computing and gaming, the upcoming monitor will have to be paired with internal hardware components that support 5K graphics.

FlatPanelsHD noted that Samsung Display didn’t detail a release timeline for 27-inch 5K QD-OLED monitors, but suspects product availability could begin in 2026. The publication reminded that Samsung first showcased its 27-inch 4K QD-OLED displays at CES 2024. Such specifications are now among the top display trends for 2025.

Samsung new displays include the Odyssey OLED G8, a 27-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, and the Odyssey OLED G6, a 27-inch QHD monitor with a 500Hz refresh rate after its display technology was previewed in 2024. Both displays are the first of their kind. Rumors of their announcement circulated in late 2024, just ahead of CES.

FlatPanelsHD also noted that other brands, including Asus, Dell, MSI have also announced 27-inch 4K QD-OLED monitors with either 240Hz or 500Hz refresh rates.

Samsung Display also confirmed to the publication that it is providing panels for the new 32-inch Dell S3225QC monitor, a 4K QD-OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The brand detailed that the partnership will allow its QD-OLED displays to be utilized for products outside of gaming.