 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Samsung’s 27-inch 5K QD-OLED display is the future of gaming

By
Someone playing the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 gaming monitor.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

Many tech brands are developing next-generation innovations for upcoming products, giving the industry just a taste of what can be expected in the future.

Samsung is one brand leading the charge, as its Samsung Display sector is a primary supplier for display panels throughout the industry. It recently showcased several upcoming technologies, including a 27-inch 5K QD-OLED display. FlatPanelsHD spoke with Samsung Display at CES 2025, where the publication received a private demo of the next generation QD-OLED monitors with a 220 PPI (pixels per inch) pixel density.

Recommended Videos

It describes the 5K (5,120 x 2,880) resolution display as noticeably brighter than comparable 27-inch 4K QD-OLED displays, suggesting notable improvements in the display technology.

VideoCardz also noted that for computing and gaming, the upcoming monitor will have to be paired with internal hardware components that support 5K graphics.

FlatPanelsHD noted that Samsung Display didn’t detail a release timeline for 27-inch 5K QD-OLED monitors, but suspects product availability could begin in 2026. The publication reminded that Samsung first showcased its 27-inch 4K QD-OLED displays at CES 2024. Such specifications are now among the top display trends for 2025.

Samsung new displays include the Odyssey OLED G8, a 27-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, and the Odyssey OLED G6, a 27-inch QHD monitor with a 500Hz refresh rate after its display technology was previewed in 2024. Both displays are the first of their kind. Rumors of their announcement circulated in late 2024, just ahead of CES.

FlatPanelsHD also noted that other brands, including Asus, Dell, MSI have also announced 27-inch 4K QD-OLED monitors with either 240Hz or 500Hz refresh rates.

Samsung Display also confirmed to the publication that it is providing panels for the new 32-inch Dell S3225QC monitor, a 4K QD-OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The brand detailed that the partnership will allow its QD-OLED displays to be utilized for products outside of gaming.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Fionna Agomuoh
Fionna Agomuoh
Computing Writer
Fionna Agomuoh is a Computing Writer at Digital Trends. She covers a range of topics in the computing space, including…
There’s a war brewing over OLED gaming monitors
The Last of Us Part One on the Alienware 27 QD-OLED.

Samsung and LG Display are teeing up to battle for the panel in your monitor.

Normally, you don't need to think about the panel inside your monitor. You look at the brand, assess the features, seek out an independent review, and make your buying decision. For OLED gaming monitors, however, the panel couldn't be more important, as LG and Samsung Display tackle the growing display technology in very different ways.

Read more
HP takes on Alienware and Samsung with its 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor
Two HP Omen Transcend monitors, showing the back and front.

There’s a massive wave of monitors heading to CES 2024, and the newest one from HP is going to gain a lot of attention.

The Omen Transcend 32 is the company’s latest 4K gaming monitor, and features a 31.5-inch 4K QD-OLED panel, presumably the same next-gen variant that was recently teased by Samsung. This is HP's first QD-OLED monitor, and it has a striking new design to boot.

Read more
I saw the second generation of Samsung’s QD-OLED gaming monitors
Fortnite running on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 at CES 2024.

Samsung is gearing up to release two new QD-OLED gaming monitors at CES 2024. We already knew about the 2024 Odyssey OLED G8 and Odyssey OLED G6 thanks to an announcement from Samsung last week, but I wasn't expecting to be so impressed by them. It's Samsung's first attempt at a traditional 16:9 QD-OLED monitor after the excellent Odyssey OLED G8 and Odyssey OLED G9 last year, and Samsung is coming out of the gates swinging.

If you missed the announcement, there are two monitors here. The Odyssey OLED G8 is a 32-inch display with a 4K resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. The Odyssey OLED G6 is smaller at 27 inches but has a 1440p resolution and a speedy 360Hz refresh rate. Both are using a second-gen QD-OLED panel from Samsung Display that's certified with VESA's DisplayHDR True Black 400 and use a new anti-reflective coating.

Read more