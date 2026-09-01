 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Features

Samsung’s new $800 Galaxy Book6 could be the MacBook Neo rival we’ve been waiting for

Samsung’s Galaxy Book6 is crashing the MacBook Neo's party with 25-hour battery claims

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy Book 6 (5)
Samsung

Samsung just dropped a brand-new laptop that wants to be your next “budget” premium laptop purchase. Samsung has introduced a new 14-inch Galaxy Book6 starting at $799.99 in the US, bringing its latest laptop family below four figures for the first time. The company’s other Galaxy Book 6 debuted earlier this year for a little over $1,000, and the new model is aiming to be more approachable.

But this isn’t just a $250 price cut, the company has built a more modest configuration specifically for everyday computing, with Intel Core 3 or Core 5 Series 3 processors, integrated Intel graphics, 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X memory, and up to 512GB of storage in the US. And at $800, it is in a standoff with Apple’s cheap MacBook.

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 (3)
Samsung

The MacBook Neo has another Windows rival

After the announcement of the MacBook Neo, major Windows laptop makers, like Acer and Dell, were scrambling to get more affordable premium notebooks out in the market. The MacBook Neo currently starts at $699 with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage, after Apple raised its price earlier this year. Its 512GB version costs $799, putting it directly alongside Samsung’s new price bracket. To achieve this price point, the new Galaxy Book6 uses a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 LCD rated at 350 nits, rather than the gorgeous AMOLED panels found on the Galaxy Book 6 Pro and Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 (4)
Samsung

There’s also a regular clickpad, integrated graphics, and—somewhat painfully on an $800 laptop—a non-backlit keyboard. Samsung claims up to 25 hours of battery life from the 61.2Wh battery, while 45W USB-C charging can restore roughly 33% in 30 minutes. The laptop weighs 1.35kg (2.98 pounds) and measures 15.7mm thick. Unlike Apple’s minimalist port selection, Samsung also gives you two USB-C ports, USB-A, HDMI 1.4, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 (2)
Samsung

The Galaxy experience is front and center

The hardware isn’t really what separates this laptop from the increasingly crowded field of inexpensive Windows machines. The new Book6 gets AI Select, AI Cut Out, and Note Assist, alongside Quick Share and Storage Share for moving files between Galaxy devices. Multi Control lets one keyboard and mouse operate compatible Galaxy phones and tablets, and Second Screen can turn a Galaxy Tab into another display.

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 (1)
Samsung

Samsung has already built some excellent Galaxy Book6 machines, but the Pro started at $1,599.99, and the Snapdragon-powered Book 6 Edge arrived at $2,099.99. So the new model finally gives someone with a Galaxy phone a much cheaper way into that ecosystem. Samsung says the 14-inch Galaxy Book6 will be available through Samsung.com and Amazon by October 5, starting at $799.99. US buyers can choose 8GB or 16GB of RAM, 256GB or 512GB of storage, and Gray or the much more interesting Violet Silver finish.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
Topics
Best Buy’s Labor Day laptop sale has 5 deals I’d actually buy
I sifted through Best Buy’s Labor Day laptop discounts, and these are the five that made the cut
Computer, Electronics, Laptop

Best Buy has plenty of laptops marked down for Labor Day, but the biggest percentage discount doesn’t always mean the best buy. I narrowed the sale to five models that offer a worthwhile mix of hardware, price, and usefulness without padding the list with weaker options.

ASUS TUF Gaming A16

Read more
My friend has cancer. I saw her ask ChatGPT for medical advice, and it shook me.
I want to keep AI as far away from my loved ones as possible, especially when it comes to health and wellness.
ChatGPT and pills on the same canvas.

I wrote this article at roughly 3 am, sitting in a clinic lobby while my friend talks to an oncologist in the cabin behind me. The air is saturated with the smell of medicines, of course, and the atmosphere has an unmistakable whiff of gloom that compels me to exit the compound as soon as possible. The overwhelming sensation, however, is that of rage and fury. 

Merely an hour ago, I had received a call from my 24-year-old friend, complaining about a severe headache and pain in her stomach. She is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and after seeing her go through the ordeal over the past two years, I rushed to her place, hoping it was not serious. Without asking too many questions, I looked up the nearest hospital and rushed her for a checkup. 

Read more
AI chatbots are safer than before, but they still have a troubling blind spot
New Transluce report found AI chatbots still complying with self-harm role-play requests.
ai-chatbots

A new study just gave AI chatbots a mixed report card on how they handle users in crisis. Transluce, a nonprofit focused on AI oversight, simulated over 50,000 conversations across 77 model variants and found today's chatbots almost never explicitly encourage suicide anymore.

That is a major change from earlier models like GPT-4o and Gemini 2.5, which reinforced delusions in up to 82% of simulated chats, a gap that matters as more people turn to chatbots for deeply personal conversations.

Read more