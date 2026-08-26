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Samsung’s new SSD could make waiting for file transfers a thing of the past

8TB of space, USB4 speeds, and zero patience for slow transfers.

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Samsung P9 SSD USB4 Gamescom
Samsung P9 SSD USB4 Gamescom

Samsung has just pulled the wraps off its newest portable SSDs, the P9 and P7, and it’s launching them where gamers and creators are already gathered: Gamescom 2026 in Cologne, Germany. Both drives run on USB4 connectivity, and Samsung is positioning them as the answer to our ever-growing pile of 4K footage, AI-generated content, and massive game installs. 

How fast are we talking?

The P9 is the flagship drive, and it is offering some impressive numbers. It can hit sequential read speeds of up to 4,000MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,800MB/s, roughly double what last year’s T9 could manage. 

Samsung P9 P7 SSD USB4
Samsung

Samsung is also calling it the world’s first 8TB USB4 portable SSD capable of hitting that 4,000MB/s mark. It gives you enough storage for all the data, along with the speed to handle it without slowing your workflow.

What about everyday users who want reliable storage?

The P7 makes more sense for everyday users who want durability with performance. It runs on the same USB4 tech but is aimed at regular use rather than professional workloads, and it plays nice with laptops, desktops, phones, gaming consoles, and cameras. The P7 has also passed durability tests. It can survive a 2-meter drop and can handle shock and vibration, so it should survive a rough commute or a spot in your camera bag.

P7-ssd
Samsung

Both drives will be available globally starting Aug 31 in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB options, though availability may vary depending on where you live. Pricing for the P9 starts at $339.99 for 1TB and climbs to $2,699.99 for 8TB, while the P7 starts at $289.99 for 1TB and tops out at $2,289.99 for 8TB.

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If your current external drive is struggling to keep up with your needs, Samsung’s new P9 and P7 SSDs might be the answer you are looking for.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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