This ultra-rugged SanDisk 2TB SSD is 33% off right now

As Black Friday deals transition to Cyber Monday, shoppers who are on the hunt for a durable external hard drive should set their sights on the SanDisk Extreme portable SSD. The 2TB model is currently available from Amazon at 33% off, which is equivalent to $50 in savings on its original price of $150 so you’ll only have to pay $100. We’re not sure how long this bargain will remain available, but there’s a chance that it sells out quickly because everyone needs a dependable storage device. If you want to take advantage of this offer, it’s highly recommended that you make the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the 2TB SanDisk Extreme portable SSD

If you want to securely store your digital files, you can’t go wrong with the SanDisk Extreme portable SSD. It’s designed to withstand even the toughest outdoor conditions with an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance, and drop protection for heights of up to 3 meters. While most people wouldn’t subject their storage device to such brutal punishment, it’s for your peace of mind that you know your important documents and valuable content are saved in such an ultra-rugged portable SSD. The SanDisk Extreme portable SSD also comes with a carabiner loop so you can attach it somewhere you’ll easily find it.

SSDs are significantly faster and don’t get damaged as easily as HDDs, according to our guide on how to buy an external hard drive. The SanDisk Extreme portable SSD offers read speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s, and it also offers password protection for another way of keeping your data safe.

After purchasing from Black Friday laptop deals, Black Friday camera deals, and many others, you should think about where you can safely store your documents, photos, videos, and other files. The SanDisk Extreme portable SSD is an excellent choice, especially now that you can get its 2TB version with a $50 discount from Amazon that slashes its price to just $100 from $150 originally. It probably won’t stay this cheap for long, so to make sure that you get the 33% discount, add the 2TB SanDisk Extreme portable SSD to your cart and check out as fast as you can.

