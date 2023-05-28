 Skip to main content
Save over $100 on this SanDisk rugged 2TB external SSD

Aaron Mamiit
By
SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD sitting next to keys.

Whether it’s important files for work or memorable photos and videos of your personal life, you’ll want to keep them in a durable storage device like the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD. If you don’t own an external SSD like this one yet, here’s your chance to buy it for nearly half its original price as the 2TB model is on sale from Best Buy for $122 instead of $225, for savings of $103. You shouldn’t waste time thinking about it as the deal may disappear at any moment, after which we’re not sure when it will return.

Why you should buy the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD 2TB

The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is a rugged external SSD that’s built to protect all kinds of digital files. It’s the SanDisk Extreme Pro with data transfer speeds of up to 2,000 MBps that’s featured in our roundup of the best external hard drives as the best portable external hard drive, but the SanDisk Extreme is practically the same portable SSD, albeit with read speeds of up to 1,050 MBps and write speeds of up to 1,000 MBps. The speed difference is an acceptable trade-off for the lower price of the SanDisk Extreme, though it will still be pretty quick for most people since SSDs can process data faster than HDDs, according to our guide on how to buy an external hard drive.

Encased in a durable shell that prevents physical damage, the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD doubles up on protection with X-ray and shock resistance, as well as IP55 water and dust resistance. The external SSD works with both USB-C and USB-A connections to ensure compatibility with all of your devices, and it even comes with a carabiner loop that will let you secure the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD to your backpack or belt loop to keep it close to you at all times.

Owning an external SSD is a necessity in this digital age that we live in, so don’t miss this opportunity to buy the 2TB version of the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD for just $122 from Best Buy. You’ll be pocketing savings of $103 from the storage device’s sticker price of $225, but only if you proceed with the purchase immediately because there’s no telling when the deal ends. You’ll never run out of reasons to use the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD, so make sure to get it for its discounted price.

