 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amazon is selling this Sansui curved gaming monitor for only $230

By
Good Deal A person playing video games on the Sansui ES-G34C5 curved gaming monitor.
Sansui

You don’t have to spend several hundred dollars to get a solid screen for your PC gaming setup. There are affordable monitor deals for gamers on a tight budget. Here’s one from Amazon: the Sansui ES-G34C5 curved gaming monitor for only $230, following a 12% discount on its original price of $260. The $30 in savings doesn’t look like much, but every dollar saved goes a long way in this hobby, so you should proceed with your purchase quickly to make sure you don’t miss it.

Why you should buy the Sansui ES-G34C5 curved gaming monitor

While you shouldn’t expect the Sansui ES-G34C5 curved gaming monitor to match the features and specifications of the best gaming monitors, considering its affordable price, you’ll be happy to know that it checks most of the boxes for gamers, according to our computer monitor buying guide. The 34-inch screen offers 3440 x 1440 resolution, for an ultrawide display that pairs with a 1500R curvature for an immersive gaming experience. You’ll get a 165Hz refresh rate for smooth animations and a 1ms response time to enable fast reaction times, while screen tearing and stuttering will be eliminated by AMD’s FreeSync.

If you’re always playing the best PC games for several hours at a time, the Sansui ES-G34C5 curved gaming monitor will make sure that you stay comfortable with its flicker-free technology and blue light reduction that will protect your eyes. It also comes with an ergonomic stand, so you’ll be able to place it in the perfect position to prevent your neck from getting strained.

Related

The Sansui ES-G34C5 curved gaming monitor already provides excellent value at its sticker price of $260, so you wouldn’t want to lose this chance to get it for an even lower price of $230 from Amazon. This is a limited-time offer though, so the $30 discount may disappear at any moment. Push forward with your transaction now while it’s still available at 12% off. If you’re thinking about buying the Sansui ES-G34C5 curved gaming monitor alongside a gaming desktop upgrade, check out these gaming PC deals for huge savings.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Almost 50% off — 34-inch LG UltraWide monitor for $340
The LG 34WP75C-B UltraWide monitor on a white background.

If you're no longer excited by the traditional screens that currently have monitor deals, it might be time to try an ultrawide display. You may want to set your sights on the LG 34WP75C UltraWide monitor, which is on sale with a $260 discount from LG. Instead of its original price of $600, you'll have to pay just $340 -- but only if you hurry. You won't always get the chance to buy a 34-inch ultrawide monitor for nearly half-price, so complete your purchase before stocks run out.

Why you should buy the LG 34WP75C UltraWide monitor

Read more
This unique 32-inch LG OLED gaming monitor is on sale at $200 off
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the LG UltraGear Dual Mode OLED.

The 32-inch LG UltraGear Dual Mode OLED gaming monitor is one of the most unique screens that you can buy from today's monitor deals. It's on sale for $1,100, and the $200 in savings on its original price of $1,300 should be considered as a welcome bonus for investing in this display. You're going to have to be quick with your purchase if you don't want to miss this bargain though, as we're not sure how much time is remaining before it disappears.

Why you should buy the 32-inch LG UltraGear Dual Mode OLED gaming monitor

Read more
This Dell 25-inch gaming monitor just hit clearance price
The Dell G2524H gaming monitor with Rogue Company on the screen.

Your upgrade with gaming PC deals won't matter if you're still stuck on an outdated display. If your budget's already running low, don't worry because you can still get a solid screen for an affordable price -- take the Dell G2524H gaming monitor. It's available for only $170 as part of a clearance sale from Dell, for savings of $80 on its original price of $250. You're going to have to hurry if you want this 25-inch gaming monitor though, as once stocks are gone, we're not sure if you'll get another chance at this bargain.

Why you should buy the Dell G2524H gaming monitor

Read more