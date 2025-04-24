Amazon is selling this Sansui curved gaming monitor for only $230

You don’t have to spend several hundred dollars to get a solid screen for your PC gaming setup. There are affordable monitor deals for gamers on a tight budget. Here’s one from Amazon: the Sansui ES-G34C5 curved gaming monitor for only $230, following a 12% discount on its original price of $260. The $30 in savings doesn’t look like much, but every dollar saved goes a long way in this hobby, so you should proceed with your purchase quickly to make sure you don’t miss it.

Why you should buy the Sansui ES-G34C5 curved gaming monitor

While you shouldn’t expect the Sansui ES-G34C5 curved gaming monitor to match the features and specifications of the best gaming monitors, considering its affordable price, you’ll be happy to know that it checks most of the boxes for gamers, according to our computer monitor buying guide. The 34-inch screen offers 3440 x 1440 resolution, for an ultrawide display that pairs with a 1500R curvature for an immersive gaming experience. You’ll get a 165Hz refresh rate for smooth animations and a 1ms response time to enable fast reaction times, while screen tearing and stuttering will be eliminated by AMD’s FreeSync.

If you’re always playing the best PC games for several hours at a time, the Sansui ES-G34C5 curved gaming monitor will make sure that you stay comfortable with its flicker-free technology and blue light reduction that will protect your eyes. It also comes with an ergonomic stand, so you’ll be able to place it in the perfect position to prevent your neck from getting strained.

The Sansui ES-G34C5 curved gaming monitor already provides excellent value at its sticker price of $260, so you wouldn’t want to lose this chance to get it for an even lower price of $230 from Amazon. This is a limited-time offer though, so the $30 discount may disappear at any moment. Push forward with your transaction now while it’s still available at 12% off. If you’re thinking about buying the Sansui ES-G34C5 curved gaming monitor alongside a gaming desktop upgrade, check out these gaming PC deals for huge savings.