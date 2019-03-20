Share

If you’re looking to save on a 15.6-inch laptop with a stylish, thin, and fancy design that’s also powerful enough for gaming, you’re in luck. Dell is currently running a limited-time sale that is cutting the pricing on the XPS 15 down by $330, but only through Thursday, March 21, and with the use of a coupon code.

This version of the XPS 15 usually retails for $1,480, but Dell’s deal brings the price down to $1,150. You can take advantage of the offer by visiting the product page for the Dell XPS 15 and adding it to your cart. Once you’re ready to check out, you will need to then enter in the coupon code DBLT329RTL1 to enjoy the savings.

Under the hood of this version of the Dell XPS 15 is the eighth-generation Intel Core i7-8750H processor, a total of 8GB of RAM, and a speedy-fast 256GB solid-state drive. It also comes with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card with 4GB of video memory. The combination of specifications makes this version of the Dell XPS 15 an excellent choice for serious multitasking, web browsing, and even video editing. You’ll also be able to play games like Fortnite, and even some more graphically intense titles like Battlefield V.

Other notable features on the Dell XPS 15 include its slim-bezel Infinity Edge display, which creates a nearly edge-to-edge viewing experience when watching movies and other content. It even features a brushed aluminum design and carbon-fiber interior, which keeps the laptop light and compact. We reviewed a similar version of the Dell XPS 15 in 2018, and really liked its display quality, gaming performance, and overall design.

The XPS 15 joins several other products currently being discounted at Dell. Normally retailing for $350, you can save on the Dell UltraSharp 24 monitor, which is now available for $280. Dell will even throw in a $100 eGift Card as part of the purchase, which can be used to buy other products at a later point. Similar to the XPS 15, this monitor features slim bezels, accurate color ratios, as well as fast response times. It also gives you more room on your desk to get work done, with a compact base, and an ability to pivot, tilt, swivel and adjust the height as you see fit.

Looking for more great sales on all things technology? Check out our curated best deals page for more.