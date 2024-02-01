One of the best monitor deals at the moment is perfect for gamers who want the absolute best from their gaming time. That’s the case for anyone contemplating buying the 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor. A truly high-end screen, it’s one of the best gaming monitors around and sure to provide you with a far more immersive experience than anything before. Even better, it’s on sale now with $500 off.

Usually priced at $2,500, Samsung is currently selling the 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor for $2,000 which is a pretty hefty discount. You’ll still need to make a significant investment here but it’s ideal if you’ve just bought one of the best gaming PC deals and you want to reap the benefits from that hardware. If you’re all about having the best of the best, keep reading while we take you through everything you need to know about this monitor and the deal. Don’t count on it staying this price for much longer.

Why you should buy the 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor

Different variants of Samsung’s Odyssey monitors have appeared in our list of the best gaming monitors because of their excellent performance and features, and the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor doesn’t disappoint. It’s the world’s first dual 4K Ultra HD monitor, with the 57-inch display also coming with a 1000R curvature for even deeper immersion when you’re playing the best PC games. The monitor also offers a 240Hz refresh rate, which is how often the images on the screen are updated, and an up to 1ms response time, which is how quickly image transitions are shown, as explained by our computer monitor buying guide.

For uninterrupted gameplay, the 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro, which eliminates stuttering and makes sure complex game scenes run smoothly. For added style, the monitor comes with Samsung’s CoreSync technology that projects your game’s on-screen colors, and Core Lighting + that adds amazing color to your setup.

A great gaming desktop should have a fantastic screen, and there are only a few options that can match the capabilities of the 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor. It’s pretty expensive at its original price of $2,500, so if you’re interested, you should welcome Samsung’s $500 discount that reduces its price to $2,000. The 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor is still a major purchase even with the savings, but rest assured that you won’t regret pulling the trigger on this transaction once you’ve started playing games on this massive display.

