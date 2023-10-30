 Skip to main content
Save $500 on this Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 4090, 32GB of RAM

Aaron Mamiit
Alienware Aurora R15 placed at an angle on a table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Pre-built PCs are great for those who don’t have the time or skills to build their own PC, and while it does cost a little bit extra to go with a pre-built, there are some great gaming PC deals you can take advantage of to mitigate that. Of course, if you’re looking to get one of the best gaming PCs out there, you can’t go wrong with an Alienware PC. It’s a company that has been around for well over a decade, making high-end gaming laptops and desktops, so it has a lot of powerful PCs you can pick from, like the Aurora R15.

There are quite a few configurations of the Aurora R15, but we found a great deal on one that has an RTX 4090, one of the best GPUs on the market and a beast of a machine. While it usually costs $3,900, Dell has knocked off a massive $500, so you can get it now for $3,200. While that’s still a bit expensive, it’s well worth the cost given you’re getting some of the best hardware on the market, especially with the $500 discount.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC

If you want to play the best PC games at their highest settings, the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC has your back. Inside its stylish chassis are the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, plus 32GB of RAM that will give you room to run streaming apps and other software while you’re playing video games, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. With these specifications, you’ll be ready to run the best upcoming PC games without the need for further upgrades.

The 1TB SSD of the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop is large enough to install several AAA titles, in addition to Windows 11 Home that comes pre-loaded. A liquid cooling system not only keeps the gaming PC running at optimum conditions, but it also maintains silence while you play so you won’t be distracted when you’re in the middle of a tough online battle or a boss fight. The Alienware Aurora R15 also provides access to the Alienware Command Center, which offers auto-tuned game profiles, overclocking options, AlienFX lighting settings, and many more.

There’s no other way to say it — the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop is a powerhouse, and it’s actually a steal at its discounted price of $3,400. You’ll be able to use the $500 in savings on its original price of $3,900 on video games and accessories, but you’ll have to act fast because this opportunity may not last long.

