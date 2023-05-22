 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

This secret Samsung laptop may merge ChromeOS with DeX

Aaron Leong
By

Samsung might be developing an Exynos-powered hybrid laptop essentially combining the DeX interface with ChromeOS.

Bringing back a codename from an unrealized concept in 2020 — the DeXBook — Samsung is once again rumored to be working on a Chromebook laptop with an integrated DeX interface. Exact details are sparse, except that the laptop is expected to utilize Exynos SoCs based on 5nm or 7nm nodes. Unlike DeX docks currently on sale, the hybrid DeXBook is looking for a more integrated approach.

[Exclusive]

Samsung is considering about integrating Dex with Chrome OS, possibly through DexBook(codename). DexBook could feature 7/5nm Exynos chipsets and may be announced alongside a Galaxy Book with a dedicated Exynos chip for WOA (Windows on ARM). pic.twitter.com/XBP37dQOCJ

&mdash; Connor / 코너 / コナー (@OreXda) May 17, 2023

As it is, DeX is Samsung’s proprietary software that allows users to connect their Galaxy smartphones to monitors or TVs, and more recently, also brings that interface to Windows and iOS machines via USB cable and an installed app. Having a DexBook might prevent the need for cables, app installs, and tethered devices.

Recommended Videos

How the DeX-ChromeOS implementation will look is something we’re curious about. Perhaps the Windows-DeX version is a good indicator, whereby a PC runs the DeX in a separate window, which in and of itself is OneUI in a Windows-like UI. It is therefore possible that the DeXBook will function the same way.

We also wonder if the DeXBook idea brings any value to the equation. With ChromeOS’s Phone Hub soon allowing the streaming of apps from your phone, and not to mention that both DeX/OneUI and ChromeOS both already run Android apps, it’s hard to see the need for what essentially works like a OneUI emulator for ChromeOS. DeX is fantastic when connected to an external display, but in this context, it might be a hard sell.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Leong
Aaron Leong
Computing Writer
Aaron enjoys all manner of tech - from mobile (phones/smartwear), audio (headphones/earbuds), computing (gaming/Chromebooks)…
Your Chromebook will soon be able to control and mirror your Android phone
best new chrombeook features version 89 phone hub feature max 1000x1000

Google could soon be borrowing a useful feature from Microsoft's Windows 10 to allow its Chrome OS to better integrate with Android phones. The company is reportedly working on introducing new features to Phone Hub on Chrome OS to give Chromebooks the ability to mirror the contents on the screens of Android phones. This would allow Google to create a more cohesive and unified ecosystem around Chromebooks and Android smartphones.

The unconfirmed future functionality was discovered by XDA Developers. The publication found strings of code in a teardown of the latest version of the Google Play Services on Android. The code contains language that brings app streaming to Chromebook and suggests that this functionality could arrive someday in the future.

Read more
How to run ChromeOS in VirtualBox
pwn2own 2016 chrome most secure os virtualbox running

Want to try ChromeOS in VirtualBox? Whether you're considering buying a Chromebook and want to get a feel for the operating system, or you're just curious about ChromeOS, a virtual machine is a great way to try Google's browser-first OS.

Unfortunately, Google does not offer downloads of ChromeOS -- at least, not in a form that's easy to use with a virtual machine. The popular ChromeOS builds once offered by Hexxah seem to have disappeared, too. Even Neverware's CloudReady version has limitations.

Read more
You can now buy the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 with a pre-order discount
A red Samsung Galaxy Chromebook opened on a table.

Samsung announced that its Chromebook 2 convertible starts going on sale today for a starting price of $539. The Chrome OS-powered laptop is available in either bright Fiesta Red or more muted Mercury Gray colors, with Samsung promising special incentives if you pre-order the laptop early.

The Chromebook 2 will officially start shipping on March 1, Samsung said.

Read more