 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Self-charging robots pave way for never-ending revolt

By
Walker S2 - The World's First Humanoid Robot Capable of Autonomous Battery Swapping

If you’ve always been one to scoff at the idea of a robot uprising, then this story out of China might give you pause for thought.

It’s about what is apparently the first-ever humanoid robot that’s able to change its own battery pack. Yes, you read that right — a humanoid robot that’s able to realize when it’s running low on juice, and then go through the process of swapping out its battery for a fully charged one. All by itself … without any human intervention.

The robot, called Walker S2, is built by Shenzhen-based Ubtech, so we know who to blame if those bots do ever take over.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more

Ubtech released a video (top) showing Walker S2 autonomously swapping out its battery, a process that will enable it to get back to work, whether that involves subjugating humans or hopefully something a little less alarming, like explaining meal times to newly arrived hotel guests.

Walker S2, which has been in development since 2015, is 64 inches tall (162 cm), tips the scales at 94.8 pounds (64 kg), and runs on a 48-volt lithium battery.

Each fully charged battery gives the robot enough power to walk for two hours or stand for four hours. When it puts a flat battery into the charger, it takes about 90 minutes for it to fully charge. 

Currently, Ubtech’s humanoid robot is still in the research and development stage, though it’s also being tested in a range of commercial and industrial settings, as well as in education for teaching about robotics and AI.

The company’s aim is to use its humanoid robot to enhance human capabilities and improve people’s quality of life, particularly in areas like healthcare, education, and service industries, smoothly integrating it into human environments.

The technology powering humanoid robots has been making rapid advancements in the last few years, with major developments in AI helping to make them smarter than ever.

Tech companies in China, the U.S., and beyond are in a race to produce the most sophisticated robots that not only move in a human-like way, but think like a human, too, and clear progress is being made in terms of both physical movement and decision-making abilities.

But a full-on takeover? Well, any chance of that still feels like a ways off. 

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics
Humanoid robot paints remarkable portrait of British monarch
A portrait of King Charles III by a humanoid robot.

Painting a portrait of a British monarch is a coveted honor, with the tradition stretching back more than six centuries.

And while that custom looks set to continue, there’s a whiff of change in the air after a humanoid robot artist called Ai-Da created an impressive portrait of King Charles III.

Read more
Avast’s online security is 80% off right now, here’s why you’ll want it
A man using his phone in front of a cathedral.

We live in a time where our online lives are every bit as real as our day to day, walking around town lives. Perhaps, for the most digitally connected of us, more real. Fortunately, we also live in a time where we have plentiful access to the best free antivirus software. But is it enough? What about online scams, ransomware, phishing, data tracking, and all the things that could go wrong that nobody thinks about until it is too late? That's where a paid service can come in and help. However, they're often too expensive to bother trying or have a free trial that's too short to be handy when they're needed. That's why we really like this deal that gets you an Avast plan at 80% off its normal price for an entire year giving you plenty of chances to encounter places where the software is actually useful before deciding if you want to pay full price for it. Avast is already one of our favorites of the aforementioned free antivirus software provides, so their online security just makes sense for a more complete package. Tap the button below to start getting Avast Premium Security for $16 for a year (instead of $78, a savings of $62) or Avast Ultimate for just $22 for the year (instead of $110, a savings of $88). Or, keep reading to see how they'll help you.

80% off at avast

Read more
Pokémon fans: Razer has finally listened and… it’s here
Razer's Pokemon collection, including a keyboard, headset, mouse, and mouse pad, over a yellow background.

Can you believe it? It's finally here. Razer has just unveiled its Pokémon collection, and as a massive fan of all Pokémon games, I couldn't be more thrilled. While this isn't the first time Razer and The Pokémon Company have made a collab, it's the first time that these products will be readily available outside of Asia. The lineup is focused on four of the most popular pocket monsters that Game Freak has to offer. How fitting, because there are also four products to sink your teeth into.

Although I don't mean to wax poetic about stuff I have yet to try myself, be warned: I'm a huge fan, so I might let the excitement get the best of me at times. With that said, here's what you can now get your hands on (globally, for once).

Read more