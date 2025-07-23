Self-charging robots pave way for never-ending revolt

If you’ve always been one to scoff at the idea of a robot uprising, then this story out of China might give you pause for thought.

It’s about what is apparently the first-ever humanoid robot that’s able to change its own battery pack. Yes, you read that right — a humanoid robot that’s able to realize when it’s running low on juice, and then go through the process of swapping out its battery for a fully charged one. All by itself … without any human intervention.

The robot, called Walker S2, is built by Shenzhen-based Ubtech, so we know who to blame if those bots do ever take over.

Ubtech released a video (top) showing Walker S2 autonomously swapping out its battery, a process that will enable it to get back to work, whether that involves subjugating humans or hopefully something a little less alarming, like explaining meal times to newly arrived hotel guests.

Walker S2, which has been in development since 2015, is 64 inches tall (162 cm), tips the scales at 94.8 pounds (64 kg), and runs on a 48-volt lithium battery.

Each fully charged battery gives the robot enough power to walk for two hours or stand for four hours. When it puts a flat battery into the charger, it takes about 90 minutes for it to fully charge.

Currently, Ubtech’s humanoid robot is still in the research and development stage, though it’s also being tested in a range of commercial and industrial settings, as well as in education for teaching about robotics and AI.

The company’s aim is to use its humanoid robot to enhance human capabilities and improve people’s quality of life, particularly in areas like healthcare, education, and service industries, smoothly integrating it into human environments.

The technology powering humanoid robots has been making rapid advancements in the last few years, with major developments in AI helping to make them smarter than ever.

Tech companies in China, the U.S., and beyond are in a race to produce the most sophisticated robots that not only move in a human-like way, but think like a human, too, and clear progress is being made in terms of both physical movement and decision-making abilities.

But a full-on takeover? Well, any chance of that still feels like a ways off.