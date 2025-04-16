 Skip to main content
Severance fans, this Lumon Terminal style MDR Dasher Keyboard could soon be yours

By
MDR Dasher Keyboard
Atomic / Atomic

All outies take note, you could soon be using the very same Lumon keyboard as your innie, thanks to the MDR Dasher Keyboard.

If that sentence made no sense to you then you’ve likely not seen Severance, the Apple TV+ show, and probably won’t want one of these keyboards.

For Severance fans, it’s great news as the fast-becoming-legendary Lumon Terminal keyboard is coming into the real world.

Named the MDR Dasher Keyboard, this retro beauty is the handiwork of Atomic Keyboard, who announced this in March but now have the option to sign-up for yours.

Apple also already teased just such a creation as part of a marketing stunt to drum up more Severance love. For this it placed what appeared to be a real “Lumon Terminal Pro” as a product on its store website. While that was a bit of fun, this new offering is real.

This MDR (Macrodata Refinement) Keyboard, at time of publishing, is in the works and you can sign up to be notified when it’s available. The company behind this makes a point of saying this will be a limited edition and you need to sign up to be in with a chance of getting one.

The keyboard features a 73-key setup with 70% as the layout and – comically- no Escape key, no Control and no Options keys. Yup, just like the Lumon employees in the show. The case is made from aluminum, which the website says is for durability, but presumably that should also means it’s lightweight and tough.

It’s makers say: “The specialized function keys represent the compartmentalized and controlled nature of the severed floor.

“Mechanical keyboard enthusiasts appreciate the vintage-inspired design, unique keycap profiles, and the tactile, satisfying typing experience suggested by the show.”

There is also a trackball module for mouse controls and connectivity for USB-C. It will be compatible with Windows, macOS and Linux machines.

At time of publishing the keyboard is listed at $399 but this is crossed out and instead it says: “Final price TBD”.

Please try and enjoy every keystroke equally.

