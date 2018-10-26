Digital Trends
Snapchat finally comes to Windows 10 and MacOS, but its not what you think

Arif Bacchus
By

Snapchat is finally bringing a Snap Camera to Windows 10 and MacOS. Not at all similar to the iOS and Android counterpart, Snap’s new app is all about integrating custom lenses with other video conferencing and social desktop apps like Twitch, YouTube, Skype, and Zoom.

The new Snap Camera app is available as a free download and is designed so that it runs in the background of MacOS and Windows as a camera output. Once selected, one of the “thousands” of lenses from the Snap Camera can virtually be worn while streaming or recording videos.

A gallery of lenses is also available inside the app, and can be searched by keyword or saved as a favorite for later use on other Mac or PC apps.

“Today, we are excited to introduce Snap Camera, a free application designed for desktop that invites anyone to experience the fun of Lenses while using their computer,” the Snapchat team said.

It is not required to have a main Snapchat account to download the app, and there is no login as part of the install process. Another integration is also available where Twitch viewers and broadcasters can unlock special Snap Camera lenses in broadcasts through the scanning of QR codes. Examples of those lenses include faces from the characters of League of Legends and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

The Snap Camera app was first announced during the annual TwitchCon conference, as noted by The Verge. According to Eitan Pilipski, Snap’s head of camera platform, the app is designed for creators.

“We’re trying to find new distribution channels for those creators to surface their work. We think this a very unique opportunity, bringing Snapchat AR experiences to the desktop,” said Pilipski.

A full guide to using the new Snap Camera lenses is available online. Minimum system requirements include a PC or Mac with an Intel Core i3 processor clocked at least 2.5 GHz, or an AMD Phenom II clocked at 2.6Ghz, 4GB of RAM, and a screen resolution of 1,280 x 768 or higher.

Considering that Snapchat has been struggling lately, and users have been opening the app less frequently, the new app could expand its base. As noted in August, 3 million people quit the platform, primarily due to its controversial redesign.

