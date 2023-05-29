 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 27-inch Sony gaming monitor just got a rare price cut

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Sony InZone M3 Gaming Monitor with a game on the screen.

Searching for a new gaming monitor? You can’t go wrong with the 27-inch Sony InZone M3 gaming monitor, especially since it’s currently available with a 12% discount from Amazon. Price cuts for this gaming monitor are rare as it was only released earlier this year, but you can currently get it for $468 instead of $530 for $62 in savings. It’s highly recommended that you complete the purchase as soon as possible though, because monitor deals like this usually don’t last long.

Why you should buy the 27-inch Sony InZone M3 gaming monitor

The Sony InZone M3 gaming monitor was launched in January as the more affordable version of the Sony InZone M9 gaming monitor. Instead of 4K resolution, you’ll only get Full HD resolution on its 27-inch screen, but the Sony InZone M3 makes up for that with a much higher 240Hz refresh rate for extremely smooth movements, as well as support for a variable refresh rate between 24Hz and 240Hz and Nvidia’s G-Sync to eliminate screen tearing and stuttering. The gaming monitor also offers a 1ms GtG response time, which our computer monitor buying guide explains as how fast the display shows image transitions.

While most of the best gaming monitors are designed for the best gaming PCs, the Sony InZone M3 gaming monitor is compatible with consoles like the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X with its two HDMI 2.1 ports, in addition to a DisplayPort 1.4 and USB-C port. It even comes with exclusive features for the PlayStation 5, namely Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode, which will let you further maximize the capabilities of the powerful machine. The design of the Sony InZone M3 gaming monitor is also similar to the colors of the PlayStation 5.

Related

Whether you own the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or a gaming PC, the 27-inch Sony InZone M3 gaming monitor is the perfect display. You can get it right now with a rare 12% discount that pulls its price down to $468 from $530, for savings of $62. You’ll need to hurry in taking advantage of the offer though, because we expect stocks to run out quickly. If you want the 27-inch Sony InZone M3 gaming monitor for cheaper than usual, you should buy it immediately.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
LG just dropped the price of this 32-inch QHD gaming monitor to $400
best 4k gaming monitor lg ultragear 27gn950 b

Getting the perfect gaming isn't just about graphics cards, RAM and motherboards. You also need quality accessories like gaming keyboards, gaming mice, and gaming monitors. Right now this 32-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor is $100, down to $400. It's a nice discount that, along with the best gaming PC deals out there, will help you build a setup you'll be proud of without breaking the bank. Read more about this high-end gaming monitor below, then check out the deal on LG's site.

Why you should buy the 32-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor
It's the line's 34-inch ultrawide variant that appears in our roundup of the best monitors, but the 32-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor is still a great option for gamers. The screen is slightly larger than our computer monitor buying guide's recommended range of 24 inches to 30 inches, but it will allow you to better appreciate the graphics of modern video games. The monitor offers Quad HD resolution for sharp details and vibrant colors, an ultra-fast 1ms response time so that you can keep up with fast-paced action, and a 165Hz refresh rate for minimal input lag. It also supports Nvidia's G-Sync and AMD's FreeSync Premium, which reduce screen tearing and stuttering.

Read more
This gaming laptop just had its price slashed from $1,400 to $900
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023 front view showing display and keyboard deck.

Gaming computers are expensive. As games and graphics get better, the demands on hardware get more, well, demanding. Thankfully laptop deals occasionally cut a nice chunk of change off the some quality gaming laptops. For instance, Best Buy has an incredible deal right now on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop. It's price has been dropped from $1,400 down to $900. A $500 discount is nothing to snub your nose at, so grab it before Best Buy takes it away.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is featured in our roundup of the best gaming laptops as the best portable gaming laptop you can buy, as it's incredibly lightweight and slim at about 3.5 lbs. with thickness of just 0.70 of an inch. It's also equipped with a 14-inch display, which is smaller than the typical 15-inch screens of gaming laptops, but it offers Full HD resolution for vivid details and a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay. The gaming laptop also packs Asus' ROG Intelligent Cooling technology, which lets the system choose between different cooling modes, depending on what's necessary to prevent overheating.

Read more
Killer deal drops this sleek 24-inch monitor to $75
The Monoprice CrystalPro business monitor with a landscape scene on the screen.

Need a new monitor for your home office? We have the perfect deal for you. Right now Monoprice is offering a 50% discount on the 24-inch CrystalPro monitor, bringing the price down to $75. If you've just grabbed a new PC from our desktop computer deals, this is the perfect monitor to complete your setup.

Why you should buy the 24-inch Monoprice CrystalPro monitor
The size of the 24-inch Monoprice CrystalPro monitor is the baseline if you're looking for a new screen for your desktop PC, according to our monitor buying guide, and this particular one maximizes the display through its bezel-less design. With Full HD resolution, you'll be able to enjoy sharp details whether you're working on a project or taking a break by watching streaming content, while the monitor's IPS panel technology enables brilliant and lifelike colors alongside wide viewing angles. You'll also be getting a 75Hz refresh rate, which measures how often the images on the monitor are updated -- a bit higher than the 60Hz refresh rate that most monitors offer.

Read more