This 27-inch Sony gaming monitor just got a rare price cut

Searching for a new gaming monitor? You can’t go wrong with the 27-inch Sony InZone M3 gaming monitor, especially since it’s currently available with a 12% discount from Amazon. Price cuts for this gaming monitor are rare as it was only released earlier this year, but you can currently get it for $468 instead of $530 for $62 in savings. It’s highly recommended that you complete the purchase as soon as possible though, because monitor deals like this usually don’t last long.

Why you should buy the 27-inch Sony InZone M3 gaming monitor

The Sony InZone M3 gaming monitor was launched in January as the more affordable version of the Sony InZone M9 gaming monitor. Instead of 4K resolution, you’ll only get Full HD resolution on its 27-inch screen, but the Sony InZone M3 makes up for that with a much higher 240Hz refresh rate for extremely smooth movements, as well as support for a variable refresh rate between 24Hz and 240Hz and Nvidia’s G-Sync to eliminate screen tearing and stuttering. The gaming monitor also offers a 1ms GtG response time, which our computer monitor buying guide explains as how fast the display shows image transitions.

While most of the best gaming monitors are designed for the best gaming PCs, the Sony InZone M3 gaming monitor is compatible with consoles like the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X with its two HDMI 2.1 ports, in addition to a DisplayPort 1.4 and USB-C port. It even comes with exclusive features for the PlayStation 5, namely Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode, which will let you further maximize the capabilities of the powerful machine. The design of the Sony InZone M3 gaming monitor is also similar to the colors of the PlayStation 5.

Whether you own the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or a gaming PC, the 27-inch Sony InZone M3 gaming monitor is the perfect display. You can get it right now with a rare 12% discount that pulls its price down to $468 from $530, for savings of $62. You’ll need to hurry in taking advantage of the offer though, because we expect stocks to run out quickly. If you want the 27-inch Sony InZone M3 gaming monitor for cheaper than usual, you should buy it immediately.

Editors' Recommendations