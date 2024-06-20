Sony details its impressive Vision Pro competitor

Sony’s latest XR Headset for the enterprise space was officially announced at the Augmented World Expo (AWE) in Long Beach, California, earlier this week, showcasing the company’s collaboration with prominent technology brands such as Qualcomm.

The headset, which is being called the “Spatial Content Creation System,” has a number of highlight features and functions, including 4K OLED micro-displays for each eye, an individual headset powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 AI-chip, a ring controller, and a pointing controller.

Recommended Videos

Sony Unveils New Enterprise XR Headset, labeled as “Spatial Content Creation System” 🚀 📌 Key Features: – 4K OLED micro-displays per eye, delivering edge-to-edge sharpness – Standalone headset powered by Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 – Ring controller that allows users to… pic.twitter.com/Lc8vU1G1Lh — Dilmer Valecillos ᯅ (@Dilmerv) June 19, 2024

Sony first announced the system at CES 2024 in early January, as an exclusive partnership with the health and automation brand Siemens. Sony noted the hardware would be available to “creators and developers in a diverse range of industries, including entertainment.”

Its 4K OLED micro-displays are head-mounted onto the headset and have a video see-through function. They feature large-size, high-definition 1.3-type OLED micro-displays with 4K resolution and a wide color gamut that covers up to 96% of DCI-P3.

Users can also pair the headset with its controllers for interacting with 3D objects and exact pointing. The system includes a total of six cameras and sensors, which allows for features such as heightened spatial recognition, giving users an increased ease to use peripherals in a virtual space to create with precision. This allows users to easily create, view, and edit 3D models in extended reality (XR).

The Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 enables the power of the system, from the image quality of the 4K OLED micro-displays to the tracking for XR experiences.

The ring controller provides a navigation tool to instinctively direct objects in XR, while the pointing controller allows you to be deliberate with your actions in a virtual space. The pointing controller is guided by the dominant hand and the ring controller by the opposite hand. For additional guidance, creators can use a keyboard in addition to the controllers while utilizing the head-mounted display.

While Sony has now showcased the Spatial Content Creation System at AWE, the brand and its partners have not yet shared any further details about the XR headset, such as more detailed specs, launch date and regions, pricing, sales channels, or software compatibility.

Editors' Recommendations