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South Korea is funding free AI to help citizens book appointments, file taxes, and everyday tasks

While the rest of the world debates AI regulation, South Korea is handing out free AI subscriptions instead.

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South Korea wants to make access to artificial intelligence as easy as electricity or public transit. Instead of leaving premium AI tools behind a subscription, the government plans to pay for them, giving every citizen free access through a new initiative called ‘AI for All’.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the program is designed to boost the use of homegrown AI chatbots while reducing the country’s dependence on models developed in the US and China.

‘AI for All’ aims to put premium chatbots in everyone’s hands

The AI tools will go well beyond answering questions. They will integrate with government services, allowing people to book doctor’s appointments, receive tax guidance, search for apartments, and access other public services through AI.

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Small businesses can use free AI to file taxes and check eligibility for government support programs, while parents can receive suggested educational content for their children. Citizens will also receive unlimited AI usage for educational purposes.

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The plan is also about AI independence

The government says the project is part of their plans for AI sovereignty. By making domestic AI services free, officials hope people will rely less on American and Chinese platforms. To support the effort, the government will provide the selected providers with up to 512 Nvidia B200 AI chips and help cover operating costs, although the total price of the program has not been disclosed.

This development reflects how big the market already is. More than 20 million South Koreans already use free generative AI tools, while roughly one in four people pays for AI services. The government has also tripled its AI budget for 2026 to about $7.2 billion, signaling that it views AI as critical national infrastructure rather than just another technology trend.

South Korea’s approach also stands apart from efforts in the US, where free premium AI access has largely been limited to specific groups, such as students through programs like Google’s free AI Pro offer for students, rather than the entire population.

Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
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