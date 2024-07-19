 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

A Windows version from 1992 is saving Southwest’s butt right now

By
southwest airlines engine failure one fatality april 17 2018 boeing 737 700 shark week
Stephen Miller / Southwest Airlines

Nearly every flight in the U.S. is grounded right now following a CloudStrike system update error that’s affecting everything from travel to mobile ordering at Starbucks — but not Southwest Airlines flights. Southwest is still flying high, unaffected by the outage that’s plaguing the world today, and that’s apparently because it’s using Windows 3.1.

Yes, Windows 3.1 — an operating system that is 32 years old. Southwest, along with UPS and FedEx, haven’t had any issues with the CloudStrike outage. In responses to CNN, Delta, American, Spirit, Frontier, United, and Allegiant all said they were having issues, but Southwest told the outlet that its operations are going off without a hitch.

Recommended Videos

Delta, United, American Airlines flights are all grounded right now.

The reason Southwest is not affected is because they still run on Windows 3.1.https://t.co/ezFubvKVNA

&mdash; Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) July 19, 2024

Some are attributing that to Windows 3.1. Major portions of Southwest’s systems are reportedly built on Windows 95 and Windows 3.1, which is something the company has come under fire for in the past several years. It should go without saying that Southwest needs to update its system, but in this case, the ancient operating system seems to be doing the airline some favors.

If you aren’t flying Southwest, you’re out of luck right now. Airports around the world had their scheduling systems crash in the wake of the CloudStrike update, sending millions of travelers into a frenzy. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it’s working with several airlines on the outage. Thankfully, the FAA itself hasn’t been affected.

Sydney Airport flight displays have all BSOD&#39;d. #microsoft #crowdstrike pic.twitter.com/ZL9QwGdi1a

&mdash; techAU (@techAU) July 19, 2024

Microsoft, who has been at the center of this fiasco with CloudStrike, says that the root cause of the issue has been fixed. It could take days before everything is sorted out, though. Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella commented on the issue on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “We are aware of this issue and are working closely with CloudStrike and across the industry to provide customers technical guidance and support to safely bring their systems back online.”

That shows the scale of this problem. Microsoft has outages all the time, but none of them are worth commenting on from the CEO of the company. This is a different beast entirely, affecting millions of servers running on Windows. Southwest seems to have saved itself from any trouble by being woefully late to upgrade.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
Prime Day 2-in-1 laptop deals: Dell, HP and more
The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop against a white background.

2-in-1 laptops are a great option if you're the type of person who likes tablets but needs the power that usually comes with a laptop, getting a bit of the best of both worlds. Even though Prime Day is over, there are a few great Prime Day deals on 2-in-1 laptops that you can still snag for a pretty solid price. The prices aren't as good and there aren't as many deals, but we're sure you'll find something solid in the deal below, but if nothing quite sparks your fancy, then maybe check out these Prime Day laptop deals instead.
Best 2-in-1 laptop Prime Day deal
Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop -- $450, was $700

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop is a relatively affordable option that offers the versatility of this type of device alongside reliable performance. It's equipped with the AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, which will be more than enough for daily tasks that you need to get done for work or school. The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop also features a 14-inch touchscreen with Full HD+ resolution for sharp details and bright colors, and it's got Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 512GB SSD that should provide enough storage space for your important documents.

Read more
Best Walmart Prime Day deals still available: TVs cheaper than Amazon
Walmart store logo at night.

Sure, Amazon is where Prime Day deals started, but all of the retailers joined the online shopping frenzy. Deals at outlets such as Best Buy, Target, and Walmart often turn out even better Prime Day deals. Many other retailers keep their deals around longer too. Walmart has some of the best Prime Day laptop deals, Prime Day TV deals, Prime Day headphone deals, and more going on right now. And with so many options for saving at Walmart available we thought we'd track down all of the best Walmart Prime Day deals. You'll find them all below, and if you see something you like, be sure to grab it while you can, as Prime Day deals are known to come and go without notice.
Walmart Prime Day laptop deals

If you're thinking about getting a new laptop, you should take a look at these Walmart Prime Day laptop deals that we've selected, which include Prime Day gaming laptop deals and Prime Day MacBook deals. Whether you need a budget-friendly device for simple functions or a high-powered machine for professional tasks, we've got you covered with our recommendations. You're going to have to be quick in deciding which laptop to buy though, as these offers aren't expected to last until the end of the shopping event.

Read more
Best Prime Day Apple deals still available: AirPods, MacBooks, iPads
Best Prime Day Deals

Prime Day 2024 is over, but some deals are sticking around. If you've been holding off buying an Apple product until some great Prime Day deals, then you'll be happy to know that not all the deals are over. Even better, it seems that Apple and other retailers are pulling out the stops when it comes to Apple's products, as we're seeing quite a few great deals across the board. We've collected some of our favorite deals below, but if you'd like to check out a few more options, be sure to check out these Prime Day MacBook deals, Prime Day smartwatch deals, and Prime Day headphones deals.
Today's best Apple deals

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is scheduled for July 16 and 17. We've rounded up our favorite Apple deals that are still available, but you're going to have to hurry with your purchase because we're not sure how much time is remaining on these offers. There is no guarantee they will last until midnight on Wednesday.

Read more