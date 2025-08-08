Google ending Steam support for Steam; Chromebook users to rely on Android and cloud gaming services

What’s happened? Google has confirmed that Steam for Chromebook Beta, launched in March 2022 in partnership with Valve, will no lnger be available starting January 1, 2026.

The program allowed select Chromebooks to run Linux-based Steam games natively through ChromeOS’s Linux (Crostini) environment.

Users trying to install Steam from the ChromeOS Launcher will now see a discontinuation notice stating that installed games will no longer be playable after January 1, 2026.

This is important because? Steam for Chromebook was one of Google’s most ambitious pushes to position ChromeOS as a serious gaming platform, competing with Windows PCs, Android, and cloud services.

The beta demonstrated that Chromebooks could run native PC titles, although performance was limited to higher-end models and a narrow set of compatible games.

The announcement of a shutdown points to a retreat from native gaming in favor of cloud streaming and Android apps, effectively ending the experiment without a full public release.

Why should I care? If you’ve been using your Chromebook for native Steam gaming, those titles will become inaccessible starting next year.

Google has no current native alternative for running PC games directly on ChromeOS.

While Android and cloud streaming options like Nvidia GeForce Now or Xbox Cloud Gaming remain available, they don’t replace the offline experience that native Steam gaming offered.

The move may also discourage Chromebook buyers who were counting on local gaming capabilities.

What’s next?