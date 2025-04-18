 Skip to main content
Need new office furniture? Get up to 20% off from the Steelcase Spring Sale

By
On Sale Steelcase office furniture in a home office.
Steelcase

If you want to boost your productivity at your home office or small business, upgrading your devices with desktop computer deals is just the start. Your office furniture should also be designed specifically to meet your needs across long workdays, so that you can stay comfortable and remain focused the whole time. You’ll get these benefits with Steelcase office furniture, and you’re in luck because the brand just launched a Spring Sale for a 20% discount on office chair deals, standing desk deals, and more.

The Steelcase Spring Sale is an excellent source of savings, whether you’re thinking of overhauling your office or you just need to replace one piece of furniture. Feel free to browse everything that’s on sale through the link below, or check out our recommendations. Either way, you’ll have to act fast because stocks of the brand’s more popular items may sell out sooner than you expect.

What to buy in the Steelcase Spring Sale

An ergonomic office chair is important to prevent body pains while you work. There are lots of options available from the Steelcase Spring Sale, including the Steelcase Series 1 Air, instead of $511 for savings of $52, and the Steelcase Series 1, instead of $551 for savings of $56. If you want a premium model for extreme levels of comfort, check out the Steelcase Gesture, from $2,027 following a $406 discount.

The Steelcase Spring Sale also provides discounts on standing desks, including $125 off the Steelcase AMQ Sit-to-Stand Desk that from $623, and $89 off the Steelcase Solo Sit-to-Stand Desk that lowers its from $883. You can also enjoy savings on accessories for your working area, with the Steelcase LED Intro Task Light from $182 for $37 in savings, and the Steelcase Eclipse Light from $290 for $58 in savings.

You should take advantage of the Steelcase Spring Sale if your workspace needs improvements, as there are huge savings up for grabs with discounts of up to 20%. You can easily save hundreds, and maybe even thousands, of dollars with your purchases from Steelcase, but you’re going to have to hurry as stocks may already be running low for products that you have your eyes on. Proceed with your transactions for the office furniture deals that you like immediately to be able to secure the lowered prices.

