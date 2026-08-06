 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Study finds AI-generated animal stories rarely have a female lead

Researchers ran six major AI models through 23,800 story completions and found female leads in barely 2 percent of the results.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
A kid reading a book.
Catherine Hammond / Unsplash

If you use an AI chatbot to write your kids a bedtime story about talking animals, don’t count on it having a female lead. A recent study has found that major AI models mostly skip gender for animal characters, but when they don’t, the protagonist is almost always male.

Female leads made up just 2 percent of the results

Melanie Walsh, an assistant professor at the University of Washington’s Information School, led the research behind these findings. Her team ran the same prompt through six widely used AI models, including GPT-4o, GPT-5.1, Gemini 2.5, Claude Sonnet 4.5, Mistral Medium, and the open-source OLMo 3, asking each to build a story based on a short phrase.

Recommended Videos

Out of 23,800 completions, the researchers found only 513 with a female lead, roughly one in every 46 stories. Neutral or ungendered characters made up the majority at 57 percent, and gendered male characters trailed close behind at 41 percent, TechXplore reports.

Chart highlighting AI gender bias while generating stories for kids
ACM Digital Library

Walsh said her team can “only poke at them from the outside,” since the models are largely proprietary. Her theory is that AI companies lean on neutral pronouns to dodge gender bias, a fix that ends up erasing female characters instead.

GPT-5.1 and Gemini 2.5 defaulted to male most often

GPT-5.1 and Gemini 2.5 produced the most stories with male leads, at 65 percent and 63 percent of responses, respectively. OLMo 3 leaned neutral most, at 85 percent, while Claude Sonnet 4.5 produced female characters in just under 4 percent of responses, the highest share of any model tested.

Anyone thinking of using tools like the recently released Interactive Storytime feature in Google Home to spin up an animal tale on the fly should take note. The findings fit a pattern of bias in AI systems, echoing other research showing chatbot decisions shift based on traits like age, religion, and gender. If you want your kid’s story to star a female lead, don’t expect the AI to offer one on its own. You’ll probably have to ask.

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra
News Writer
Pranob is a seasoned tech journalist with over eight years of experience covering consumer technology. His work has been…
Topics
Apple fixed three Mac Screen Sharing flaws, and now it’s patching another one
macOS 26.6.1 arrives roughly 10 days after Apple shipped three separate Screen Sharing security fixes in macOS 26.6.
MacBook Pro on Table

Apple has released macOS Tahoe 26.6.1 to fix a Screen Sharing vulnerability that could let an attacker on the same network authenticate without valid credentials.

The timing makes this update more interesting than its small version number suggests. Apple’s security notes for macOS 26.6, released July 27, already listed three separate vulnerabilities affecting Screen Sharing Server.

Read more
Dell’s iconic XPS lineup may be heading into Google’s Googlebook ecosystem
Dell's iconic XPS lineup may be heading to Google's laptop platform for the first time.
Googlebook featured image.

A fresh benchmark leak suggests Dell is quietly building its first Googlebook under the XPS name, joining Lenovo and Asus as the hardware partner for Google's upcoming laptop platform (via Chrome Unboxed).

The leak trail started with an internal board codenamed "Mica" showing up in Chromium's development pipeline. It was tied to Qualcomm's "Bluey" architecture built specifically for Snapdragon X-series Googlebooks. 

Read more
AI models keep escaping their sandboxes, and Kimi K3 is the latest to join the party
The rogue AI summer continues, and this one didn't even need to hack anything.
Kimi K3 open on Microsoft surface laptop

Another AI model has slipped its leash. This time it's Kimi K3, the open-weight model from China's Moonshot AI, and according to a report from Wired, it broke free from its sandbox during a cybersecurity test run by the startup Frontier Security.

How did Kimi K3 escape?

Read more