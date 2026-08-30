Stung by OpenAI pulling GPT models from Cursor? Anthropic offers a timely lifeline with higher Claude limits

For Cursor users who suddenly found themselves caught in the middle of an AI industry spat, the timing could hardly be worse. OpenAI is reportedly moving to cut off Cursor’s direct access to its models – but Anthropic is stepping in with a rather convenient alternative.

SpaceX has notified Cursor that it intends to terminate its contract for providing OpenAI models, with the shutdown proposed for November 12, 2026, according to OpenAI. Cursor co-founder and CEO Michael Truell confirmed the development, saying OpenAI models account for about 5% of Cursor user traffic and that the company is speaking with OpenAI to resolve the issue.

We’re sorry to see that OpenAI put out a note saying they plan to block Cursor users from accessing OpenAI models in three months.



OpenAI models serve about 5% of Cursor user traffic, and we’re speaking with the OpenAI team to resolve this.



Cursor was one of the very first… — Michael Truell (@mntruell) August 29, 2026

The situation is particularly awkward because Cursor is not simply another AI chatbot. It has become one of the more prominent AI-powered coding environments, allowing developers to use models from different companies inside their programming workflow.

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Now Anthropic appears ready to make sure those developers have somewhere else to turn.

Anthropic sees an opening as OpenAI pulls back

Anthropic co-founder and chief operating officer Tom Brown responded to the situation by saying that Cursor has been a trusted partner of Anthropic since Claude 3.5 and that the company would “continue to increase compute” to support Claude models in Cursor.

Cursor has been a trusted partner of Anthropic since Sonnet 3.5. We’ll continue to increase compute to support Claude models in Cursor and are excited for what comes next with them at SpaceX. — Tom Brown (@NotTomBrown) August 29, 2026

That promise could become important if Cursor needs to handle more traffic from Claude users following OpenAI’s proposed cutoff. It also highlights just how fiercely AI companies are competing for developers. Cursor gives users access to powerful coding models without forcing them to remain inside a single AI ecosystem. If OpenAI limits access, Anthropic has a ready-made opportunity to make Claude a bigger part of the developer experience.

For Cursor users, the immediate impact may be less dramatic than the headlines suggest OpenAI models reportedly represent only around 5% of user traffic, meaning the company’s entire service is not suddenly disappearing. But losing one model provider still matters, particularly for users who have built workflows around specific models or capabilities.

This is bigger than one model disappearing

The dispute is also the latest chapter in the increasingly complicated relationship between AI companies and the applications built on top of their models. SpaceX’s decision to end its partnership with OpenAI comes amid a broader deterioration in the relationship between Elon Musk and Sam Altman. Wccftech notes that the companies’ dispute stretches back to OpenAI’s founding and has since spilled into legal and commercial battles.

I couldn’t care less. Scam Altman and Greg Stockman are utterly untrustworthy assholes who stole an open source nonprofit. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 29, 2026

Musk responded to the latest development by criticizing Altman and OpenAI, while Cursor’s leadership focused on resolving the practical problem facing its users. For developers, however, the lesson is much simpler: AI model access is becoming a strategic dependency. Cursor’s users may barely notice if Anthropic can absorb the additional demand. And with Anthropic promising more compute, Claude could emerge as the unexpected winner from OpenAI’s decision.

Anthropic is also giving Claude Code users more breathing room. ClaudeDevs says standard weekly limits for Pro, Max, Team and seat-based Enterprise plans will be permanently increased by 25% from September 14. Until then, users retain the current 50% boost, giving developers additional capacity while Anthropic adjusts to demand.

The next few months should reveal whether OpenAI reverses course, Cursor finds a compromise, or Anthropic turns a sudden disruption into a much larger foothold among AI-powered developers.