The Surface Laptop 3 rumored to launch with a powerful, eight-core AMD processor

Microsoft’s October 2 media event in New York City is now roughly one week away, but the leaks just keep on coming. It was previously hinted that the company could introduce a 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 model at this year’s event, but now, there’s more. This year’s new Surface Laptop might also launch with AMD processors — and an option for truly powerful eight-core processor under the hood.

While the argument has long been that a Surface Laptop with an AMD processor could be much cheaper, new supposed leaks from German Blog Winfuture prove to be quite the contrary. Citing a “snippet of an internal manufacturer document,” it is being claimed that Microsoft could launch up to six different versions of a 15 inch Surface Laptop 3. Again, these are just supposed leaks, and it is best to be taken as a rumor — nothing is official as of yet.

The most interesting, and expensive, version of the Surface Laptop 3 could feature an eight-core AMD Ryzen processor paired with 16GB of RAM. It’s said that these models could sell for between $2,000 and $2,400.

While such an AMD processor does not yet exist that we know of, WinFuture claims that it might be similar to the AMD EPYC Embedded 3000. This chipset doesn’t include integrated graphics, and that adds to the possibility that the new Surface Laptop 3 could launch with discrete graphics, like the Surface Book 2. While a substantial thermal redesign would be needed, that also would move it closer to competing with the 15-inch MacBook Pro or Dell XPS 15. These laptops all have an option for eight-core Intel Core i9 Processors and discrete graphics, making them good options for content creators.

Other supposed models of a 15 inch Surface Laptop 3 feature lesser-powered quad-core AMD Ryzen 5 3550U and AMD Ryzen 7 3750U CPUs with 8GB of RAM. Supposedly selling for $1,000 and $1000, these versions of the Surface Laptop 3 could be much cheaper. A six-core AMD Surface Laptop 3 model could also sell for $1,400 and $1,600 but with 12GB of RAM, according to WinFuture.

Time will tell if these rumors hold up to become true, but for now, the Oct. 2 media event is shaping up to look very exciting. Not only could we see a Surface Laptop 3, but also the Surface Pro 7, as well as the long-rumored Surface Centaurus.

