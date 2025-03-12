AMD takes lead over Nvidia, but how long will it last?

While both AMD and Nvidia make some of the best graphics cards, pitting the two against each other usually reveals that Nvidia dominates the GPU market with an over 80% share. However, a new survey revealed that, at least in the recent weeks, many gamers preferred to go with AMD when buying a GPU. But how long will this surprising lead even last?

Market share AMD RDNA4 vs nVidia Blackwell according to a @ComputerBase survey

👉 Of course, this primarily shows who was able to deliver. So, AMD was able to ship twice as many RX9000 cards in one week than nVidia RTX50 cards since the end of January.https://t.co/pypV0eUHPm pic.twitter.com/ceEfqDMyrh — 3DCenter.org (@3DCenter_org) March 12, 2025

This surprising reveal comes from a ComputerBase survey that was later shared by 3DCenter. According to the survey, a whopping 71% of ComputerBase readers bought an AMD RX 9000 series GPU as opposed to buying Nvidia’s RTX 50-series. The rest of the participants opted to buy an older GPU instead, taking advantage of falling GPU prices.

This is a dramatic flip on the usual state of things, but there are a few reasons why we’re seeing AMD dominate the GPU market all of a sudden.

First of all, the survey doesn’t take into account the RTX 5070, which has recently launched and would likely tip the numbers more in Nvidia’s favor (although I can’t see it beating the RX 9070 XT in this particular survey). However, due to limited stock, the GPU may not have made as much of a splash as it would’ve otherwise. That brings me to my second (and main) point: AMD and its partners succeeded in delivering the RX 9070 XT and the RX 9070 to retailers in time for launch. Nvidia, unfortunately, did not.

Availability, or lack thereof, likely affected the numbers in a major way here. There’s no beating around the bush: Many people default to Nvidia regardless of the type of product that AMD puts out. However, when Nvidia’s GPUs launch with nothing available to buy, gamers turn elsewhere, as can be seen in the ComputerBase survey. It’s also worth noting that some enthusiast websites favor Team Red over Team Green, so take these results with a grain of salt.

AMD also managed to surprise everyone in a good way by not pricing the GPUs too high, making them an affordable alternative to Nvidia equivalents. However, some cards still cost up to $250 more than the MSRP, and some retailers claim that the prices will rise.

Meanwhile, Nvidia is slowly filling in the stock of its graphics cards. Many are still hard to come by, and even if they’re in stock, they cost more than they should. But, as things begin to even out, we might see the scales once again tipping in Nvidia’s direction — as they always do.