 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

AMD takes lead over Nvidia, but how long will it last?

By

While both AMD and Nvidia make some of the best graphics cards, pitting the two against each other usually reveals that Nvidia dominates the GPU market with an over 80% share. However, a new survey revealed that, at least in the recent weeks, many gamers preferred to go with AMD when buying a GPU. But how long will this surprising lead even last?

Market share AMD RDNA4 vs nVidia Blackwell according to a @ComputerBase survey
👉 Of course, this primarily shows who was able to deliver. So, AMD was able to ship twice as many RX9000 cards in one week than nVidia RTX50 cards since the end of January.https://t.co/pypV0eUHPm pic.twitter.com/ceEfqDMyrh

&mdash; 3DCenter.org (@3DCenter_org) March 12, 2025

This surprising reveal comes from a ComputerBase survey that was later shared by 3DCenter. According to the survey, a whopping 71% of ComputerBase readers bought an AMD RX 9000 series GPU as opposed to buying Nvidia’s RTX 50-series. The rest of the participants opted to buy an older GPU instead, taking advantage of falling GPU prices.

Recommended Videos

This is a dramatic flip on the usual state of things, but there are a few reasons why we’re seeing AMD dominate the GPU market all of a sudden.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

First of all, the survey doesn’t take into account the RTX 5070, which has recently launched and would likely tip the numbers more in Nvidia’s favor (although I can’t see it beating the RX 9070 XT in this particular survey). However, due to limited stock, the GPU may not have made as much of a splash as it would’ve otherwise. That brings me to my second (and main) point: AMD and its partners succeeded in delivering the RX 9070 XT and the RX 9070 to retailers in time for launch. Nvidia, unfortunately, did not.

Availability, or lack thereof, likely affected the numbers in a major way here. There’s no beating around the bush: Many people default to Nvidia regardless of the type of product that AMD puts out. However, when Nvidia’s GPUs launch with nothing available to buy, gamers turn elsewhere, as can be seen in the ComputerBase survey. It’s also worth noting that some enthusiast websites favor Team Red over Team Green, so take these results with a grain of salt.

AMD also managed to surprise everyone in a good way by not pricing the GPUs too high, making them an affordable alternative to Nvidia equivalents. However, some cards still cost up to $250 more than the MSRP, and some retailers claim that the prices will rise.

Meanwhile, Nvidia is slowly filling in the stock of its graphics cards. Many are still hard to come by, and even if they’re in stock, they cost more than they should. But, as things begin to even out, we might see the scales once again tipping in Nvidia’s direction — as they always do.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
AMD FSR 4 uses AI to offer up to 3.7x gaming performance
AMD's various FSR versions compared

AMD finally shared technical specifications and pricing for its latest RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs. After a rather dull announcement at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the company today hosted a special online event where it spoke about architectural details and new features that we can expect from the RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT graphics cards.

Alongside the launch of the Radeon RX 9000 series, AMD also announced key updates to its upscaling and performance-boosting technologies. FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 4 represents a significant shift in AMD’s approach to image upscaling and frame generation, while HYPR-RX receives refinements to further optimize gaming performance.

Read more
AMD’s new GPU offers RTX 5070 Ti performance for $150 less
Several AMD RX 9000 series graphics cards.

After a long wait, the future of AMD's best graphics cards is finally here. The company just announced the RX 9000 series, comprised of two new GPUs: The RX 9070 XT and the RX 9070. Both are set to launch on March 6 at $599 and $549, respectively. If AMD lives up to the expectations performance-wise, these GPUs might be an absolute mainstream hit.

AMD's focus throughout the presentation was the fact that gamers buy mainstream GPUs more often than behemoths along the lines of the RTX 5090. To that end, AMD cited its own research, saying that 85% of gamers buy GPUs that cost less than $700. At the same time, higher resolutions are slowly becoming mainstream, with more and more people buying 1440p and 4K monitors. The needs of gamers have gone up, now including solid performance in ray tracing, but keeping it affordable is important too.

Read more
Nvidia’s RTX 5060 Ti might give AMD an unexpected edge
Logo on the RTX 4060 Ti graphics card.

Although still yet to be announced, Nvidia's RTX 5060 Ti is coming -- and according to leakers, it's coming soon. The card is said to be launching in two different models, much like the RTX 4060 Ti. However, the RTX 40-series equivalent really struggled to find its place among the best graphics cards.

I've been keeping tabs on various leaks related to the RTX 5060 Ti, and although there are some good news, it does seem that Nvidia is essentially creating an updated carbon copy of the RTX 4060 Ti. If there's one party that will benefit from such a decision, it's AMD with its competing graphics cards. For gamers, the RTX 5060 Ti might end up being a GPU that sounds great on paper but comes with its own challenges.
The RTX 5060 Ti will have a lot in common with its predecessor

Read more