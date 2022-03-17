  1. Computing

How to sync Outlook contacts with iPhone

Dua Rashid
By

Are you an Outlook user with all your contacts on your account? Are you also an iPhone user and want your Outlook contacts on your phone? No need to worry, because you can easily sync your Outlook contacts with your iPhone in three simple ways.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

10 minutes

What You Need

  • Desktop PC, laptop, iPad, or iPhone

If you want to learn how to sync contacts to your Android device, check out our other article.

Sync contacts from your iPhone

You can sync your Outlook contacts with your iPhone in just a couple of minutes. Here’s how.

Step 1: Go to Settings on your iPhone.

Step 2: Scroll down in your settings and go to Contacts.

Step 3: Select Accounts. You should see all your existing accounts on your iPhone here.

Step 4: If you don’t see your Outlook account over here, select Add Account and tap on Outlook.com from the list that appears.

Go to Accounts, click on Add Account and tap Outlook.com.

Step 5: Log in to your Outlook account. Once you sign in, you should see a list containing everything that can be synced to your phone. Select Contacts and anything else that you like and select Save. You should now see your Outlook contacts in your phone contacts.

Sync contacts from iCloud

Step 1: Go to the Outlook app on your desktop and click on File. From the drop-down menu, click on Open & Export and select Import/Export.

Click on File, then go to Open & Export and select Import/Export.

Step 2: In the window that appears, select Export To a File and click on Next.

Step 3: Next, select Outlook Data File (.pst) and click on Next.

Select Outlook data file (.pst) and click on Next.

Step 4: Make sure your contacts are selected, click on Next, and then click on Finish.

Step 5: Run iCloud on your desktop and copy your outlook data file to iCloud.

Step 6: From the various categories present on the primary iCloud window, select the Contacts with Outlook option, and click on Apply at the bottom of the screen.

Step 7: Go to Settings in your iPhone and then go to iCloud.

Step 8: Turn on sync for contacts from the list. You should now be able to see all your Outlook contacts in your phone contacts.

Sync contacts from iTunes

Step 1: Connect your iPhone to your computer and run iTunes on it.

Step 2: Click on the icon representing your iPhone from the panel on the left.

Click on the icon representing your iPhone from the panel on the left.

Step 3: From the Settings panel on the left, click on Info.

Step 4: Tick the checkbox that says Sync Contacts With Outlook and click on Apply. You should now be able to see your Outlook contacts on your phone.

Tick the checkbox that says Sync contacts with Outlook and click on Apply.

You can also sync your Outlook calendar with your iPhone, and check out how to switch from a Windows phone to an iPhone.

