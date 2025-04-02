The 9950X3D is king, but the 9950X is great for non-gamers

Table of Contents Table of Contents Pricing and availability Specifications Performance The 9950X3D is king, but don’t rule out the 9950X

AMD’s Ryzen 9950X3D is inarguably the king of all CPUs in mid-2025. It’s tied with the 9800X3D as best for gaming and it’s competitive with some of the top productivity CPUs, like the Intel Core Ultra 285K and the AMD Ryzen 9950X. But if you aren’t gaming, can you get away with just using the 9950X instead? It’s certainly a lot cheaper.

Let’s take a look at those these two top AMD chips compare.

Recommended Videos

Pricing and availability

AMD launched the Ryzen 9 9950X in August 2024 alongside the rest of the mainstream Ryzen 9000 series. It started at $649, but has since come down to around $550 at most retailers. It’s still widely available, despite all the frenzies interest in the new 9950X3D.

The Ryzen 9 9950X3D launched in March 2025 with a suggesed retail price of $700. However, it quickly sold out and even a few weeks on from its debut, stock levels are low. The price has risen in turn, too, so now you’ll need to spend closer to $830 for one of these high-end CPUs. That makes it the most expensive current-generation consumer CPU available at the time of writing.

Specifications

Ryzen 9 9950X3D Ryzen 9 9950X Architecture Zen 5 Zen 5 Cores/Threads 16/32 16/32 L3/L2 Cache 128MB / 16MB 64MB / 16MB Base frequency 4.3GHz 4.3GHz Max turbo frequency 5.7GHz 5.7GHz Socket AM5 AM5 Max temperature 95°C 95°C TDP 170W 170W

On the surface these two CPUs look almost identical, making it easy to assume that they would perform comparably well in most situations. They have the same 16 cores and 32 thread support, the same high boost and case clock speeds, and even the same TDP.

The only actual difference between these two chips, and the part that makes such a difference in gaming as we’ll see shortly, is the cache. The Ryzen 9 9950X3D comes fitted with an additional L3 cache chip. This is the 3D V-Cache in the CPU and why it has the X3D moniker added to its name. The 9950X still has lots of cache to play with and that’s partly why it’s such a strong CPU in its own right, but the added V-Cache can make a world of difference in specific apps and games.

It’s notable too, that the 9950X has the same TDP as the X3D variant, showcasing how little effect the V-Cache has on thermal performance or power draw, making it an efficient (if monetarily expensive) modification to the main 9950X CPU.

Performance

Many gamers waited for the launch of the X3D variants of the Ryzen 9000 series. Where many of them waited for the 9800X3D, those hanging on for the 9950X3D now have an intriguing choice to make. The 9800X3D is fantastic for gaming, but the 9950X3D promises to be that and much more besides, so it should come as no surprise to learn that the 9950X3D is far, far faster than the 9950X in games. It’s less pronounced at higher resolutions and it’s not every game, and the 9800X3D is extremely competitive with the 9950X3D in most titles, so it’s worth considering too.

But the 9950X3D is a monster in gaming.

In TechRadar’s review, the 9950X3D was top of just about every gaming test it ran. That includes beating out the 9800X3D, but also absolutely dominating the 9950X, in some cases by close to 30%. That’s an enormous uplift for just adding some V-Cache and shows that if you are primarily a gamer, the X3D CPUs are really worth focusing your attention, however many cores you think you need.

TechSpot echoed those gaming results, showing the 9950X3D as at worst, only playing second fiddle to the 9800X3D, but more often taking the lead as the fastest CPU for gaming. The reviewer also performed a deep dive in its productivity performance, too, and there the new X3D CPU really impressed, as well.

In 7-Zip, it stomped all over every CPU, including its last-generation counterpart and Intel’s best. In Blender the 9950X3D was the fastest CPU there is, again, and it even proved to be the fastest in Photoshop, which isn’t normally an AMD-centric benchmark test. It only just lost out to the Core Ultra 9 285K in Adobe Premiere testing, but even then it was still ahead of the 9950X by close to 10%.

PCGamer’s testing was mostly gaming focused, as you might expect, but even its productivity testing highlights the 9950X3D’s performance dominance. At its worst, it is as good as the 9950X, and more often than not it’s faster, no matter what the app or test is.

The 9950X3D is exactly what its spec sheet suggests: the 9950X but with more cache, making it a better all-round CPU.

The 9950X3D is king, but don’t rule out the 9950X

If you need a new CPU and want the best of the best at just about everything, the 9950X3D is the processor to go for. It’s the very pinnacle when it comes to gaming, only trading places with its 8-core 9800X3D counterpart, and in productivity it’s among the best, too. The 9950X is almost as good in most cases, but the 9950X3D has an advantage in a few apps that help make it more capable there, too.

That said, if you aren’t playing games at all, there is very little reason to buy the 9950X3D. It’s more expensive and the 9950X will perform just as well as it in almost all cases. There’s also some slight concern at the moment that 9950X3D CPUs are failing in higher than expected numbers. It’s not much, and certainly not worth avoiding the high-end CPU for, but if you can’t really make use of it, the comparable simplicity of the 9950X should give you some additional peace of mind.