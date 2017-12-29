We talked to our photographers. These are the best laptops for perfecting photos

Although you can pick up any laptop for basic photo editing, professionals need a specific “environment” to produce optimal results for print and digital publishing. We talked to our staff photographers here at Digital Trends to find out what features they needed on a daily basis — and which made for the ideal photo-editing tool.

The most important, of course, are solutions with high-resolution displays, support for large color spaces, high levels of brightness, and wide viewing angles. Without a vibrant and accurate display, there’s no way of knowing the editing choices you’re making are correct. Of course, the hardware backing these displays is important too, whether that’s discrete graphics, Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, PCI Express-based storage, or touchpads that don’t suck.

Taking all of that into account, these are the best laptops for photo editing.

Our Pick

Dell XPS 15 Dell lands in the top spot of our list of the best laptops for photo editing — and the main reason is for its screen. XPS 15 configurations include an option for a Full HD resolution, as well as a UHD resolution with full touch support. More importantly, the display is based on IGZO panel technology, which results in a high-performance screen that supports near 100 percent of both the sRGB and AdobeRGB color spaces, which is pretty rare. It should be noted that even though we prefer the XPS 13 overall as a laptop, its display doesn’t perform quite as well in the AdobeRGB spectrum. Overall, Dell offers four models packing seventh-generation Intel Core processors. Their base design is the same across the board, providing two memory slots supporting up to 32GB of system memory (Dell only sells up to 16GB), a Thunderbolt 3 port (which supports only two PCI Express lanes), several standard USB-A ports, and an SD card slot. This should give you everything you need to support both legacy accessories and high-speed connections — both of which are essential for the modern photographer. You can read our full review of this laptop here. Screen size: 15.6 inches Screen resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 – No Touch

3,840 x 2,160 – Touch Screen type: IGZO Color space: sRGB 100 percent

AdobeRGB 99 percent Screen brightness: 350 nits Processor: Intel Core i3-7100H

Intel Core i5-7300HQ

Intel Core i7-7700HQ Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 630

GeForce GTX 1050 (4GB GDDR5) Memory: 8GB DDR4 @ 2,400MHz (2x slots up to 32GB) Storage: 256GB PCIe SSD

256GB PCIe SSD

500GB 7,200RPM HDD + 32GB SSD Audio: 2x speakers w/ Waves MaxxAudio Pro Camera: 720p with dual array digital microphones Connectivity: Wireless AC (2×2)

Bluetooth 4.1 Ports: 1x SD card slot

2x USB-A 3.1 Gen1

1x HDMI 1.4

1x Thunderbolt 3 (16Gbps)

1x Headphone/microphone combo Security: Fingerprint reader Backlit keyboard: Yes Battery: 56WHr

97WHr Power adapter: 130 watts Dimensions: 14.06 (W) x 9.27 (D) x 0.66 (H) inches Weight: Starting at 4 pounds Starting price: $949 Buy it now from: Dell

Best Mac

MacBook Pro 15 Macs are still the go-to-device for ad designers, graphic artists, and all other creative individuals. The love relationship between Apple and Adobe still burns after 30 years, as students became teachers only to pass their Mac-based Photoshop/Illustrator/InDesign knowledge to students over the past three decades. Sure, Windows-based devices work just as well, but Apple and Adobe have put a lot of work into making sure that MacBooks remains the first choice for photographers. However, our photographers didn’t love the options Apple presented in its most recent update of the lineup. In particular, they weren’t all that impressed by the functionality of the Touch Bar, which was supposed to be this laptops’ killer feature. Similarly, the choice to move completely to Thunderbolt 3 ports was controversial, and it’s sure to upset photographers who still rely on USB-A external hard drives and SD cards. You can make it work, so as long as you’re willing to use a fair share of dongles. That being said, we chose the MacBook Pro 15 it’s fantastic display marries its crazy max brightness of 500 nits with extensive support for the DCI-P3, sRGB, and AdobeRGB color spaces. It’s the best display you can buy on a laptop, and that’s absolutely worth it to some photographers. The cherry on top is that the 15-inch version comes with its discrete AMD Radeon Pro graphics card and isn’t as overpriced as the 13-inch version. Screen size: 15.4 inches Screen resolution: 2,880 x 1,800 Screen type: IPS Color space: DCI-P3 100 percent

sRGB 100 percent

AdobeRGB 91 percent Pixel density: 220 pixels per inch Screen brightness: 500 nits Processor: Intel Core i7-7700HQ

Intel Core i7-7820HQ Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 630

AMD Radeon Pro 555 (2GB)

AMD Radeon Pro 560 (4GB) Memory: 16GB LPDDR3 @ 2,133MHz Storage: 256GB PCIe SSD

512GB PCIe SSD

1TB PCIe SSD

2TB PCIe SSD Audio: 2x stereo speakers Camera: 720p FaceTime HD Connectivity: Wireless AC

Bluetooth 4.2 Ports: 4x Thunderbolt 3

1x Headphone jack Security: TouchID Backlit keyboard: Yes Battery: 76WHr Power adapter: 87 watts Dimensions: 13.75 (W) x 9.48 (D) x 0.61 (H) inches Weight: 4.02 pounds Starting price: $2,399 You can read our review of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s Touch Bar here. Buy it now from: Apple

Best budget option

Asus ZenBook UX330UA The ZenBook UX330UA is our cheapest solution of the batch, but it’s not “cheap” in performance. Configurations include seventh and eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processors, and integrated graphics. Both power a 13.3-inch screen with Full HD or QHD+ resolutions, but you won’t find touch input on any configuration. The screen supports 100 percent of the sRGB color space, but only 74 percent of the Adobe RGB color space. That’s not as good as the XPS 15 or MacBook Pros, but it’s in line with laptops that sell for hundreds of dollars more. According to the specifications, the display has a maximum brightness of around 315 nits, making it great for brightly-lit environments. Meanwhile, you’ll find that the configurations only vary in the slightest, with the differences residing in the processor, resolution, and integrated graphics. Otherwise, you’ll see the same 720p camera, USB ports, and 57WHr battery promising up to 12 hours of up-time on a single charge. One of the bigger selling points resides in the laptop’s size, measuring just 0.53 inches thick and weighing a mere 2.64 pounds. Other notable features include a MicroHDMI port so you can connect an external display that supports a resolution of 4,096 x 2,304 at 24Hz. The USB ports can connect to additional external displays using the appropriate USB adapter. You can read our review of the Asus ZenBook UX330UA here. Screen size: 13.3 inches Screen resolution: 3,200 x 1,800

1,920 x 1,080 Screen type: IPS Color space: sRGB 100 percent

NTSC 72 percent

AdobeRGB 74 percent Pixel density: 276 pixels per inch Processor: Intel Core i5-8250U

Intel Core i5-7200U Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620

Intel HD Graphics 520 Memory: 8GB LPDDR3 @ 1,866MHz Storage: 256GB M.2 SATA SSD Audio: 2x speakers Bang & Olufsen Camera: 720p Connectivity: Wireless AC

Bluetooth 4.1 Ports: 1x Micro SD card reader

1x Headphone / microphone jack

2x USB-A 3.1 Gen1

1x Micro HDMI Security: N/A Backlit keyboard: Yes Battery: 57WHr Power adapter: 45 watts Dimensions: 12.7 (W) x 8.7 (D) x 0.53 (H) inches Weight: 2.64 pounds Starting price: $750 Buy it now from: Amazon Newegg

