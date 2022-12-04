The best OLED monitors you can buy

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Computer monitors with OLED displays are becoming increasingly popular thanks to their unreal contrast levels, pixel-perfect dimming, and low-input lag for gaming. Though LED-driven LCD monitors might still be more common, OLED is making its impact felt, and more brands have released new products using OLED technology throughout 2022. Some OLED TVs are even standing in as monitor options as they are outfitted with similar software support features such as AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync.

Here are some of the best OLED monitor options currently available on the market.

Alienware 34 QD-OLED

The final frontier

Read our in-depth review Pros QD-OLED contrast is unbeatable

Fantastic HDR performance

Excellent color saturation

Attractive, minimalist design

Surprisingly affordable Cons SDR brightness is a bit low

Color accuracy isn't perfect

The Dell Alienware 34-inch QD-OLED[] monitor is considered one of the best ultrawide gaming monitors on the market. The AW3423DW was released in March to rave reviews and sold out almost immediately even at its relatively steep $1,400 price tag.

It uses the latest QD-OLED technology that combines OLEDs with quantum dots for a richer, more vibrant image with fantastic colors and the same top-notch contrast ratio we know and love from more traditional OLED designs. It also benefits from a curved design and has a fast response time, a high refresh rate, supports Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate, and has a strong array of ports. It also gets extremely bright for an OLED monitor, hitting a peak brightness of over 1,000 nits.

Ports on the back include two HDMI 2.0, a DisplayPort 1.4, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 downstream with Battery Charging 1.2 support, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 downstream, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 upstream, an audio line-out, and a headphone jack.

This monitor is the complete package and features the best of cutting-edge display technology. If you can afford its high price, you won't be disappointed.

LG UltraGear 48-inch OLED

Read our in-depth review Pros Fantastic OLED quality

Useful desktop remote

FreeSync and G-Sync support

Bright, vibrant bias lighting Cons Doesn't support dynamic HDR metadata

Pixel density can be a problem

The LG UltraGear 48GQ900 monitor was LG's first OLED monitor, but it was able to build on the pedigree of its excellent OLED TVs to create a truly stellar and very large OLED gaming monitor. The LG UltraGear 48GQ900 features a 47.5-inch panel with a 4K 3840 x 2160 resolution and a 120Hz minimum refresh rate, which can be overclocked to 138Hz for PC gaming.

Other specifications on the 48-inch LG UltraGear include a 10-bit panel, HDR support, anti-glare coating, 1ms gray-to-gray response time, a DCI-P3 color gamut with 98.5% coverage, built-in speakers, and a purple design in the rear that helps it stand out from a sea of grays and blacks. It also features two additional HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, and a headphone jack, as well as AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility.

Since its initial launch in the U.K., the LG UltraGear 48GQ900 made its way to the U.S. in the form of a 48GQ900-B model, which has similar specs but a slightly different design. The monitor is available at at all the usual outlets; just make sure you're getting the right model.

LG C2 OLED

Read our in-depth review Pros Slick new design

Improved peak brightness

Excellent black levels

Solid color accuracy and gamut

Great for gamers Cons Some peak brightness artifacts

Complex smart TV system

The LG C2 OLED TV is LG's most popular gaming TV and unsurprisingly draws comparisons with its LG UltraGear 48GQ900. However, this TV cum gaming monitor is also available in 65-inch, 77-inch, and 85-inch sizes, if you can find some way to actually sit in front of such monster displays.

The TV features no front-facing bezels and has a peak white brightness of 820 nits in HDR, while its peak brightness in SDR is 314 nits, and its color gamut coverage is 99% of DCI-P3 colorspace. That's some seriously vibrant color and very white whites, which, combined with the classic OLED inky blacks, make this TV seriously beautiful to look at, especially in high-contrast scenes.

The LG C2 TV includes an LG Alpha 9 picture processor and runs an LG webOS, which powers a number of smart assistants, such as Alexa, Google Assistant, and LG's own voice AI. Users can also navigate the TV with LG’s Magic Motion remote.

Input on the LG C2 TV includes four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports, giving you plenty of space for gaming PCs and consoles alike. It is also well-equipped for gaming with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync premium variable refresh rate.

Gigabyte AORUS FO48U

Pros Stunning picture with deep contrast

Great viewing angles

Built-in speakers are loud

HDMI 2.1 with VRR

1ms GtG response time Cons Low HDR brightness

No Dolby Vision

The Gigabyte AORUS FO48U is a 48-inch gaming monitor with the same OLED panel as the LG C1 TV, which is the predecessor to the LG C2. The 47.53-inch has a 4K UHD 3840 by 2160 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 16:9 aspect ratio, a 135,000:1 contrast ratio, and a 1ms response time. That's almost every box ticked right out of the gate.

The monitor also supports HDR, 98% of the DPI-P3 color gamut, and true 10-bit color depth, and it has a peak brightness of over 800 nits, making it a simply gorgeous monitor every which way you look at it. For gaming, it supports FreeSync Premium compatibility, as well as Nvidia G-Sync unofficially, so no matter what GPU you have, you needn't worry about screen tearing.

Input for the Gigabyte AORUS FO48U includes two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, one USB-C, one audio jack, and two USB 3.0. It also features 300mm by 300mm VESA wall-mounting support.

LG UltraFine EP950-B

Pros Great-looking 4K, HDR picture

Multiple size options

Excellent charge support

Great input selection including multiple DisplayPorts Cons Very expensive

The LG Ultrafine EP950-B is a 4K HDR OLED monitor that comes in 32-inch or 27-inch options. Intended as a professional-tier monitor, it has a UHD 3840 x 2160 resolution, supposed 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, 99% Adobe RBG, and true 10-bit color. If you want an OLED monitor for photo or video editing and consider color accuracy of paramount importance, this is the display for you.

It's great for gaming, too, enjoying a 1ms response time and impressive HDR support, with an official VESA Display HDR 400 rating. It also has a dynamic contrast as high as 1,000,000:1, so blacks and whites look equally distinct.

Input on the LG Ultrafine EP950-B includes one HDMI, two DisplayPorts, three USB-A ports, 3.5m audio output, and a USB-C port with 90W power delivery. The monitor also includes an adjustable stand with tilt, height, and pivot movements.

