 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Products

The best password managers for Mac

By
Login screen on a MacBook.
Geralt / Pixabay

Picking out a safe and reliable password manager can be hard. You want the features you need, excellent security, an intuitive interface, simple setup, and an affordable price. To help you choose the right tool for you, we have a list of the best password managers for Mac.

Keep in mind that Apple’s dedicated Password app arrives with MacOS Sequoia in fall 2024.

Bitwarden Password Manager

Bitwarden desktop website.
Digital Trends

One of the best free password managers on the market, Bitwarden provides essential features with a zero-dollar price tag. If you choose to upgrade for additional features, Bitwarden provides one of the most affordable paid plans you’ll find in a password manager.

Bitwarden Password Manager for Mac gives you unlimited passwords across devices, a customizable password generator, and an encrypted vault for notes, payment cards, and identities. You can unlock using Touch ID on supported Macs, take advantage of two-factor authentication, and organize your logins with folders for quickly finding what you need.

The company conducts annual third-party audits and uses AES 256-bit encryption, salted hash, and PBKDF2 SHA-256 for top-notch security.

Bitwarden offers a free plan, Premium and Families plans starting at $10 yearly, and Business plans.

Dashlane Password Manager

Dashlane website.
Digital Trends

Well-known for its security, Dashlane is a reliable and solid password manager. Once you check out the free trial, you can opt for an individual premium plan or loop in your loved ones with the family plan to keep everyone’s credentials safe.

Dashlane Password Manager for Mac provides unlimited passwords, syncs with your other devices, and gives you dark web monitoring. You can also enjoy autofill for fast logins, use the strong password generator, and organize your passwords in collections. Like Bitwarden, you can use Touch ID to unlock the tool and store secure notes, payment cards, and IDs.

You’ll know your data is secure with Dashlane’s AES 256-bit encryption, zero-knowledge model, and alerts for data breaches.

Dashlane offers a free trial, with Premium and Friends & Family plans starting at $5 monthly. It offers Business and Enterprise plans as well.

1Password Password Manager

1Password for macOS website.
Digital Trends

A tool that’s served its users well since 2006, 1Password is another trusted password manager for Mac that’s worth considering. Its distinctive Watchtower feature alerts you to possible data breaches and offers security reports.

Its Password Manager for Mac provides a robust password generator, passkey support, and autofill for quick logins. You can also say goodbye to your third-party authenticator and use 1Password for obtaining login codes when you need them. If you also use 1Password on your iPhone, Travel Mode lets you know your data is secure if you head out on business trips or family vacations.

With phishing protection, AES 256-bit encryption, and SRP (Secure Remote Password protocol) for authenticating credentials, 1Password gives you the security you want and need in a password manager.

it offers a free trial, Individual and Families plans starting at $3 monthly, and Business plans.

NordPass Password Manager

NordPass for macOS website.
Digital Trends

You may be familiar with NordVPN, one of the most popular and secure VPN tools. NordPass Password Manager is another instrument in the company’s toolbelt that seeks to keep you safe with first-class security and goes the extra mile for Mac users with its dark mode.

NordPass Password Manager for Mac provides autofill, autosave, and storage for passwords, passkeys, and payment cards with its free plan. For these features, along with weak or reused password detection, email masking, and staying logged in when switching devices, look to NordPass’s paid options.

The company uses XChaCha20 encryption and multifactor authentication, and conducts independent security audits.

NordPass offers a free plan, with Premium and Family plans starting at $2 monthly. It also has Teams, Business, and Enterprise plans.

Keeper Password Manager

Keeper for Mac website.
Digital Trends

If you’re interested in a password manager that you can use for both personal and business logins, check out Keeper. You can easily import passwords and CSV files to get set up in just minutes.

Keeper Password Manager for Mac provides unlimited passwords, payment cards, and files on any number of devices. It offers Touch ID to unlock the app, a robust password generator, One-Time Share for giving emergency access to a loved one, and storage for important documents like loan documents, health records, or tax returns.

Using two-factor authentication, AES-256-bit encryption, and PBKDF2 technology, Keeper is also SOC-2, ISO 27001, ISO 27017, and ISO 20718 certified and on the ball when it comes to security.

Keeper offers a free trial, with Personal and Family plans starting at $35 yearly. It also has Business and Enterprise plans.

Roboform Password Manager

Roboform main website.
Digital Trends

One final password manager for Mac you should take a look at is Roboform. Its free plan gives you the basic features you need along with handy one-click login, password scan, and secure cloud backup options.

Roboform Password Manager for Mac provides unlimited passwords on your device, as well as autofill, support for passkeys, secure note storage, and offline access. You can view your password change history, manage bookmarks, and import or export logins. It also gives you a Security Center for auditing your passwords, with an option to change weak or reused passwords on the spot using a built-in password generator.

The company uses AES 256-bit encryption with PBKDF2 SHA256, a zero-knowledge system, and multifactor authentication, and also undergoes third-party audits.

Roboform offers a free plan, Personal & Family plans starting at $2.50 monthly, and Team and Business plans.

Which password manager for Mac will you pick?

There are a few terrific password managers for Mac available for free, while others provide extensive feature sets for a monthly or yearly fee.

Whether for yourself, your family, or your business, it all comes down to getting the features you really need, paying a price you can afford, and feeling safe with the tool’s security measures.

If you want a tool that also seamlessly syncs with your mobile device, look at our list of the best password managers for iPhone.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sandy Writtenhouse
Sandy Writtenhouse
Computing Writer

Sandy has been writing about technology since 2012. Her work has appeared on How-To Geek, Lifewire, MakeUseOf, iDownloadBlog, and many other tech-related websites. She also worked as a Technical Editor on the books “iPhone Unlocked” and “Effective SEO and Content Marketing: The Ultimate Guide for Maximizing Free Web Traffic”.

With plenty of gadgets in her home and her hands, Sandy loves to help others use technology to make their business and personal lives a bit easier.

Best Mac Mini deals: Save over $100 on an Apple desktop
Apple Mac Mini 2018

If you really love Apple desktops but don't really have the space to fit in a full-sized tower, then you may want to consider the tinier Apple Mac Mini, which can easily sit on your desk near your monitor without an issue. Even though the various configurations are tiny, they have quite a bit of performance, which isn't surprising since many of them include the newer M1 and M2 chips from Apple, which are the same chips you'll find on Apple's MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. That said, all the power and tiny form factor tech do cost quite a bit of money, and some of the older models are no longer available. That's why we've mostly collected deals on refurbished versions of the Mac Mini; not only are they going to save you quite a bit of money, but they still have some solid performance.

Of course, if you don't find what you're looking for here, you could check out these other excellent Apple deals. Also, if you want a more traditional experience, take a look at these iMac deals and MacBook deals deals as well.
Apple education pricing for new Macs and iPads -- multiple price points

Read more
The best antivirus software for Chromebooks in 2024
HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook with accessories.

Google has done a great job of making Chrome OS lightweight, yet still secure against common computer viruses, which is one reason it’s a popular choice at schools. However, if you have a Chromebook, it can still be vulnerable to certain malware attacks or virus-laden downloads, so security is important.

If you’re looking for the safest experience, you should add antivirus software to your Chromebook. Fortunately, we have many, many hours of experience with testing both Chromebooks and antivirus apps, so we’re well-positioned to make several top recommendations when you’re looking for software.

Read more
Best Apple deals: Save on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook
Apple MacBook Air M1 open, on a table.

Between some of the best wireless earbuds, the best smartwatches, the best laptops, and even the best tablets, Apple is one of the biggest tech companies in the world, and it's hard to argue with how popular it's become. Of course, being a premium brand with some of the best gear does mean that it's pretty expensive, and for those who love the Apple ecosystem, it can be hard to justify buying something within it, given the price. Luckily, there are a lot of excellent deals floating around from various online retailers, like Amazon or Best Buy, and that includes things like trade-in offers and special offers for Prime and My Best Buy members.

That's why we've gone out and searched through various big retailers to find you some of the best deals we can find. That includes everything from the MacBook deals, AirPods deals, Apple TV deals and Apple Watch deals to the AirTag, so hopefully, you can find the perfect deal that fits your needs and budget.
Apple AirTag (4-Pack) -- $79, was $99

Read more