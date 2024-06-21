Picking out a safe and reliable password manager can be hard. You want the features you need, excellent security, an intuitive interface, simple setup, and an affordable price. To help you choose the right tool for you, we have a list of the best password managers for Mac.

Keep in mind that Apple’s dedicated Password app arrives with MacOS Sequoia in fall 2024.

Bitwarden Password Manager

One of the best free password managers on the market, Bitwarden provides essential features with a zero-dollar price tag. If you choose to upgrade for additional features, Bitwarden provides one of the most affordable paid plans you’ll find in a password manager.

Bitwarden Password Manager for Mac gives you unlimited passwords across devices, a customizable password generator, and an encrypted vault for notes, payment cards, and identities. You can unlock using Touch ID on supported Macs, take advantage of two-factor authentication, and organize your logins with folders for quickly finding what you need.

The company conducts annual third-party audits and uses AES 256-bit encryption, salted hash, and PBKDF2 SHA-256 for top-notch security.

Bitwarden offers a free plan, Premium and Families plans starting at $10 yearly, and Business plans.

Dashlane Password Manager

Well-known for its security, Dashlane is a reliable and solid password manager. Once you check out the free trial, you can opt for an individual premium plan or loop in your loved ones with the family plan to keep everyone’s credentials safe.

Dashlane Password Manager for Mac provides unlimited passwords, syncs with your other devices, and gives you dark web monitoring. You can also enjoy autofill for fast logins, use the strong password generator, and organize your passwords in collections. Like Bitwarden, you can use Touch ID to unlock the tool and store secure notes, payment cards, and IDs.

You’ll know your data is secure with Dashlane’s AES 256-bit encryption, zero-knowledge model, and alerts for data breaches.

Dashlane offers a free trial, with Premium and Friends & Family plans starting at $5 monthly. It offers Business and Enterprise plans as well.

1Password Password Manager

A tool that’s served its users well since 2006, 1Password is another trusted password manager for Mac that’s worth considering. Its distinctive Watchtower feature alerts you to possible data breaches and offers security reports.

Its Password Manager for Mac provides a robust password generator, passkey support, and autofill for quick logins. You can also say goodbye to your third-party authenticator and use 1Password for obtaining login codes when you need them. If you also use 1Password on your iPhone, Travel Mode lets you know your data is secure if you head out on business trips or family vacations.

With phishing protection, AES 256-bit encryption, and SRP (Secure Remote Password protocol) for authenticating credentials, 1Password gives you the security you want and need in a password manager.

it offers a free trial, Individual and Families plans starting at $3 monthly, and Business plans.

NordPass Password Manager

You may be familiar with NordVPN, one of the most popular and secure VPN tools. NordPass Password Manager is another instrument in the company’s toolbelt that seeks to keep you safe with first-class security and goes the extra mile for Mac users with its dark mode.

NordPass Password Manager for Mac provides autofill, autosave, and storage for passwords, passkeys, and payment cards with its free plan. For these features, along with weak or reused password detection, email masking, and staying logged in when switching devices, look to NordPass’s paid options.

The company uses XChaCha20 encryption and multifactor authentication, and conducts independent security audits.

NordPass offers a free plan, with Premium and Family plans starting at $2 monthly. It also has Teams, Business, and Enterprise plans.

Keeper Password Manager

If you’re interested in a password manager that you can use for both personal and business logins, check out Keeper. You can easily import passwords and CSV files to get set up in just minutes.

Keeper Password Manager for Mac provides unlimited passwords, payment cards, and files on any number of devices. It offers Touch ID to unlock the app, a robust password generator, One-Time Share for giving emergency access to a loved one, and storage for important documents like loan documents, health records, or tax returns.

Using two-factor authentication, AES-256-bit encryption, and PBKDF2 technology, Keeper is also SOC-2, ISO 27001, ISO 27017, and ISO 20718 certified and on the ball when it comes to security.

Keeper offers a free trial, with Personal and Family plans starting at $35 yearly. It also has Business and Enterprise plans.

Roboform Password Manager

One final password manager for Mac you should take a look at is Roboform. Its free plan gives you the basic features you need along with handy one-click login, password scan, and secure cloud backup options.

Roboform Password Manager for Mac provides unlimited passwords on your device, as well as autofill, support for passkeys, secure note storage, and offline access. You can view your password change history, manage bookmarks, and import or export logins. It also gives you a Security Center for auditing your passwords, with an option to change weak or reused passwords on the spot using a built-in password generator.

The company uses AES 256-bit encryption with PBKDF2 SHA256, a zero-knowledge system, and multifactor authentication, and also undergoes third-party audits.

Roboform offers a free plan, Personal & Family plans starting at $2.50 monthly, and Team and Business plans.

Which password manager for Mac will you pick?

There are a few terrific password managers for Mac available for free, while others provide extensive feature sets for a monthly or yearly fee.

Whether for yourself, your family, or your business, it all comes down to getting the features you really need, paying a price you can afford, and feeling safe with the tool’s security measures.

If you want a tool that also seamlessly syncs with your mobile device, look at our list of the best password managers for iPhone.

Editors' Recommendations