 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

The Chromebook-to-Googlebook migration got an unofficial preview

You may not need a $1,000 Googlebook after all

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
HP Googlebook Hands On
Varun Mirchandani / Digital Trends

Back when Googlebooks were first unveiled, Google confirmed that some Chromebooks would eventually get the chance to become Googlebooks. Except one person decided that they didn’t want to wait. Reddit user u/mawitime has successfully booted Googlebook OS on an existing ASUS Chromebook Plus.

This gives us one of the earliest looks at how Google’s new Android-based laptop operating system might behave on current Chromebook hardware. Surprisingly enough, the initial verdict is pretty positive. The user says it runs extremely smoothly and can occasionally seem even faster than ChromeOS. The machine isn’t running some brand-new flagship processor either. It has a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Got GooglebookOS Running on My ASUS Chromebook Plus
byu/mawitime inGooglebook

Don’t wipe your Chromebook just yet

Keep in mind that this is a homemade solution and not an official installation. The Reddit user described this project as “Frankensteined.” Wi-Fi, sound, and Pixel integration don’t currently work, and getting this far took several days. They relied on Google’s Antigravity coding agent during the process and have since been looking into making the setup more repeatable.

Recommended Videos

So no, this isn’t secretly an easy way to save yourself from buying a new Googlebook. What it does offer is an interesting proof of concept. Googlebook OS can at least boot and provide a responsive desktop experience on hardware several generations behind the laptops Google is currently selling.

Google has plans to do this properly

Similar ChromeOS Chromebook UI on the HP Googlebook
Varun Mirchandani / Digital Trends

Google officially says many of its newest Chromebook devices will be eligible to transition to Googlebook OS, although it hasn’t announced the full compatibility list or consumer migration process. Existing Chromebooks will continue receiving ChromeOS updates through their supported lifetimes, while qualifying newer hardware will eventually get migration options.

Back in May, we reported that Google VP John Maletis discussed letting existing Chromebooks move toward the new Googlebook experience rather than forcing everyone onto brand-new hardware. This unofficial installation doesn’t tell us which models Google will support. It’s also unclear how polished the official transition will be or whether every Googlebook feature will survive the move. Still, the recent experiment shows that Googlebook OS doesn’t need bleeding-edge hardware to run well.

Related Coverage:

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
Topics
Microsoft’s October Windows 11 update fixes mouse stutter in some games
Microsoft has fixed a Windows 11 bug that could make mouse input stutter in games, alongside several other issues in the October update.
gaming on Dell 14S (DS14260)

Microsoft has fixed a Windows 11 bug that could make mouse input stutter in some games. The fix is buried inside the October 2026 Patch Tuesday update, KB5127648, and Microsoft does not offer much explanation beyond acknowledging that the problem existed.

If you have been dealing with strange mouse lag on Windows 11, this one may sound familiar. Reports started appearing shortly after Windows 11 24H2 rolled out, and some users spent months changing polling rates, reinstalling drivers, and even performing clean Windows installs without getting rid of the problem.

Read more
Windows 11 is getting a speed boost, and your low-memory PC stands to gain the most
Speed first, then Photos, phone links and a game bundle.
Windows 11 laptop on a desk

Microsoft dumped a myriad of Windows 11 news today, but there’s only one rather simple question that I truly care about: does it feel faster?

Per its latest blog post, Windows 11 responds up to 20% faster, with memory fixes for 8GB machines. The quality-of-life improvement comes alongside a handful of new features.

Read more
Microsoft is offering 25 free games if you buy an eligible Windows 11 PC this holiday
Fancy some free Skyrim and Halo? Microsoft has a tempting holiday deal, but not every PC makes the cut.
Book, Publication, Person

Buying a new Windows 11 PC could get you more than a hardware upgrade this holiday season. Microsoft is offering 25 free games worth over $500 with eligible PC purchases in the US, celebrating Xbox's 25th anniversary. The collection includes several recognizable titles, making the offer tempting if you were already planning to upgrade.

Which games can you get for free with Windows 11 device?

Read more