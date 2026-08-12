The FBI says hackers are targeting your most private photos, not just your passwords

The FBI is warning that some cybercriminals are breaking into social media and personal accounts with a specific goal. They want intimate photos and videos they can post online, sell through criminal marketplaces, or use to keep exploiting the victim after the account is compromised.

In an August 10 alert, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center said the attacks target both adults and minors. Criminals may use personal information exposed in earlier breaches to guess passwords or PINs. Others rely on phishing pages and fake support messages to trick people into surrendering account access.

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The warning also arrives alongside an FBI and NCAA initiative aimed at student-athletes. The bureau says their public profiles can give offenders more personal information and more perceived leverage.

How attackers get inside accounts

The techniques themselves are painfully familiar. Attackers can work with details already floating around online, then try passwords or PINs tied to information they’ve collected.

Social engineering can be even simpler. A message that looks like legitimate customer support may claim there’s a problem with your account, then ask for a verification or password-reset code. Hand that code over and the attacker may be able to take control. A convincing phishing page can lead to the same result.

How to make these attacks harder

The FBI recommends unique passwords and PINs, multi-factor authentication, and credentials that don’t rely on personal details someone could easily uncover.

Unexpected support messages should also get the side-eye. Open the service through its official app or website instead of following a link from a text or email. If a verification code shows up when you didn’t request one, don’t give it to anyone claiming to represent the platform.

For especially sensitive material, the FBI also recommends avoiding storage on social media or other internet-accessible services.

What to do if you’re targeted

If you’re targeted, preserve relevant messages and images, stop communicating with the offender, and report the incident through IC3.gov. The FBI also advises against paying an attacker or sending additional material in hopes of preventing distribution.

Once intimate content gets loose online, regaining control can be extremely difficult. Strong account security is worth the small inconvenience when the files behind that login are this personal.