 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

The hottest new ChatGPT trend is disturbingly morbid

By
ChatGPT app running on an iPhone.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The rise of AI has helped us make some huge leaps. From helping with medicine research to spotting cancer, the advances enabled by AI have been pretty remarkable. But at the same time, even the most popular AI tools, such as ChatGPT, have gone haywire in the most astounding fashion. 

Over the past couple of years, reports have detailed how ChatGPT guided a person about murder, accused a person of killing their children, and nudged them into a conspiracy theory spiral. It seems the next hot thing is using ChatGPT to write obituaries of loved ones. Or even building a business atop the massive demand.

ChatGPT, for the dead among us

According to a report in The Washington Post, funeral homes are using ChatGPT to “ write obituaries all the time without telling their clients.” Of course, they have to do it with a lot of caution, or else ChatGPT will turn the obituaries into unrealistic accounts of how a person passed away among their loved ones or departed the mortal plane peacefully. 

Siri asking to shift user query to ChatGPT.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

“We don’t know that it was a peaceful death, though we’d like to imagine it was,” an anonymous employee at a funeral home was quoted as saying. But it’s not just funeral homes and some enterprising tech founders that are using AI to write obituaries, while charging for it. Regular folks are using it, too, and seem quite happy about it. 

Recommended Videos

A Nevada resident, who used ChatGPT to write their mother’s obituary, told the outlet that “she’d be very happy with the end result.” The individual has even more ambitious plans for the future when they might have to write an obituary for their father. 

Related: 
8 of the best GPUs I recommend after 200 hours of testing

“This time I’m gonna use Deep Research mode. It’s gonna be a banger,” the individual was quoted as saying by The Post. Some folks who talked with the reporter argued that it’s not easy to articulate their feelings in moments of profound grief, and that AI tools like ChatGPT made it easier to write an obituary. 

All is fair with death and business

Deep Research option for ChatGPT.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Interestingly, it seems using AI tools such as ChatGPT is not just a personal choice or a sly act by some funeral homes. It’s a booming business, and there are multiple companies out there that are offering “AI for obituary” services — for a price. 

One of those companies is CelebrateAlly, founded by a former Microsoft employee, which charges customers $5 for 100 credits. An obituary usually takes 10 credits, which means you can write a fresh eulogy honoring your departed loved one for just fifty cents each. 

The company even lets users pick between ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude AI model to change the tone or contents of the obituary. But the underlying technology is not without its faults, and if ignored, it can lead to some bizarre scenarios. Here’s a segment from the report: 

Instructed to write a “playful” obituary for a spirited, funny and faith-filled fake person, the AI tool said the man had been “born on a chilly day,” “lived by the words of the great Groucho Marx,” “inspired everyone” and died in a “sunny embrace,” despite being given none of that information. In other prompts, it invented fake nicknames, preferences and life events, even declaring that the man had established a community theater and mentored a “young comedian … who went on to tour nationally.”

ChatGPT on a laptop
Hatice Baran / Pexels

ChatGPT is not the only tool making up stuff. Google’s Gemini AI told a person to add glue to their pizza. Microsoft’s AI is no different. Recent research says that depending too much on AI tools is leading to a cognitive decline and that it hinders real research. Some experts are also concerned about deep psychological and moral issues. 

AI companion apps, such as Character AI and Nomi, have given rise to a segment of users who are obsessed with their AI-generated partners, at the cost of real human connections. Some are even getting their AI partners pregnant and staying deeply engrossed in their own digital reality, while paying hundreds of dollars to the AI companies behind the software. 

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Key ChatGPT and Gemini features compared. Who did it better?
Opera Mini Aria AI chatbot vs ChatGPT and Google Gemini running on Android phones resting on a blue fabric sofa.

The AI industry has blossomed quickly in recent years, and several companies have been in steep competition with one another. Two brands that have especially been neck and neck are OpenAI and Google. These two companies have many services in common within the AI game. Notably, OpenAI has its ChatGPT chatbot and Google has its Gemini tool as flagship features; however, each brand has since launched additional AI services under their respective umbrellas. 

Here’s a rundown of the functions and features that ChatGPT and Gemini have in common, and which are ideal to use.

Read more
Tired of monthly payments? ChatGPT could soon offer a lifetime subscription
ChatGPT giving a response about its knowledge cutoff.

ChatGPT usage is more prevalent than ever, and its current model offers a monthly subscription of $20 for ChatGPT Plus or the mind-boggling steep $200 per month for ChatGPT Pro. Beyond that, there are no other options, but an APK teardown suggests the service might soon offer both annual and lifetime subscription plans.

@M1Astra, a user on X, found code strings in the latest build that point to multiple new subscription tiers. There's no clear price on these, but the second-to-last string suggests a discount will be offered for annual subscribers. There's also a line for a possible weekly subscription that would allow users to use more advanced features as needed, rather than paying one month at a time.

Read more
ChatGPT models explained: How to use each, according to OpenAI
ChatGPT models list.

Although the entire AI boom was triggered by just one ChatGPT model, a lot has changed since 2022. New models have been released, old models have been replaced, updates roll out and roll back again when they go wrong -- the world of LLMs is pretty busy. At the moment, we have six OpenAI LLMs to choose from and, as both users and Sam Altman are aware, their names are completely useless.

Most people have probably just been using the newest model they can get their hands on, but it turns out that each of the six current models is good at different things -- and OpenAI has finally decided to tell us which model to use for which tasks.

Read more