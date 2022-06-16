The LG DualUp monitor (28MQ780) is now available on LG.com and from select LG-authorized dealers for $700.

The uniquely designed product is a first for LG, and one of the most interesting new monitors to launch this year. Having been showcased at CES in January, the monitor won the CES 2022 Innovation Award. It is essentially two 21.5-inch landscape-oriented displays stacked vertically, to create one large portrait display with a 16:18 aspect ratio.

The monitor itself measures 28 inches diagonally. Its Nano IPS display features a double QHD (2,560 x 2,880) resolution for the upper and lower portions of the monitor, as it also offers a vertical split view function. This allows for the display to be set as two separate screens for multitasking and customization purposes. LG said it hopes to target “modern home-office workers and creators” with this product.

In terms of display quality, the LG DualUp monitor features a DCI-P3 98% color gamut, HDR10, brightness up to 300 nits, a contrast ratio of 1000:1, and a response time of 5 milliseconds.

The monitor features three-sided, super-slim borders and a second-generation Ergo stand, with pivot, height, tilt, and swivel movements. This allows the DualUp monitor to go beyond its standard portrait position to maximize ergonomic comfort for users.

Ports on the LG DualUp monitor include USB-C supporting power delivery up to 90 watts, two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, one USB hub upstream, and two downstream. Audio on the monitor includes 7-watt, two-channel stereo speakers powered by Waves MaxxAudio.

The DualUp monitor isn’t the only product LG is introducing to the market at this time. LG recently announced pricing and availability for its UltraGear 48GQ900 OLED gaming monitor, which is now available for pre-order in the U.K.

