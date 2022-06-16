 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

One of the most innovative monitors of 2022 is finally available to buy

Fionna Agomuoh
By

The LG DualUp monitor (28MQ780) is now available on LG.com and from select LG-authorized dealers for $700.

The uniquely designed product is a first for LG, and one of the most interesting new monitors to launch this year. Having been showcased at CES in January, the monitor won the CES 2022 Innovation Award. It is essentially two 21.5-inch landscape-oriented displays stacked vertically, to create one large portrait display with a 16:18 aspect ratio.

The square-shaped LG DualUp monitor being used on a desk.

The monitor itself measures 28 inches diagonally. Its Nano IPS display features a double QHD (2,560 x 2,880) resolution for the upper and lower portions of the monitor, as it also offers a vertical split view function. This allows for the display to be set as two separate screens for multitasking and customization purposes. LG said it hopes to target “modern home-office workers and creators” with this product.

In terms of display quality, the LG DualUp monitor features a DCI-P3 98% color gamut, HDR10, brightness up to 300 nits, a contrast ratio of 1000:1, and a response time of 5 milliseconds.

The monitor features three-sided, super-slim borders and a second-generation Ergo stand, with pivot, height, tilt, and swivel movements. This allows the DualUp monitor to go beyond its standard portrait position to maximize ergonomic comfort for users.

Ports on the LG DualUp monitor include USB-C supporting power delivery up to 90 watts, two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, one USB hub upstream, and two downstream. Audio on the monitor includes 7-watt, two-channel stereo speakers powered by Waves MaxxAudio.

The DualUp monitor isn’t the only product LG is introducing to the market at this time. LG recently announced pricing and availability for its UltraGear 48GQ900 OLED gaming monitor, which is now available for pre-order in the U.K.

Editors' Recommendations

AMD Phoenix Point may bring next-level performance to thin gaming laptops

AMD Ryzen processor render.

This awesome gaming TV from Sony is $300 off today

A front view of the Sony Bravia 48-inch OLED TV.

The best Pixar characters ever (so far)

Edna Mode, Woody, and

Discord’s new content moderation tool will automatically block words and phrases

Discord app icon on the screen smartphone

OnePlus 10T: Release date, price, specs, and more

The OnePlus 10T leaks in White, Black, and Mint Green colorways.

The best iPad Air 5 keyboard cases

apple ipad air 4 review space grey

The best Android Auto apps for 2022: Music, Messaging, Navigation, and more

Android Auto update

Common Android 12 problems and how to fix them

Android 12 quick settings.

Xbox performance indicator tells you if your PC is good enough to run games

The Master Chief with an assault rifle.

Here’s when we might finally get OLED MacBooks

The MacBook Pro with the default wallpaper, which hides the notch.

Best gaming laptop deals for June 2022

intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops

How to get Yoroi armor in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite Yoroi Armor.

How to measure a TV screen to find the perfect size

A wall-mounted P Series