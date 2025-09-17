The next wave of desktop CPUs is all about more cores, and I can’t wait

For as long as I’ve been building PCs, there’s been one number that always gets enthusiasts buzzing – core count. In most cases, every leap forward in desktop processors has been measured in how many cores and threads can be crammed into a package, and whether everyday workloads could actually take advantage of them.

For years, those jumps were modest starting with four cores, then six, then the move to eight. But the upcoming generation of CPUs from Intel and AMD looks different. Instead of incremental upgrades, we’re staring down a potential explosion in core counts that could redefine what a desktop CPU is capable of.

Intel’s big jump with Nova Lake

Intel’s upcoming Nova Lake-S platform could take the concept of a desktop CPU to the next level. Alleged shipping data point to configurations featuring up to 52 cores, continuing the hybrid design we’ve seen since Alder Lake. That’s a staggering increase compared to the current top of the line offering from Intel, the Core Ultra 9 285K, which tops out at 24 cores.

According to reports, these chips may combine 16 performance cores (P-cores) with 32 efficiency cores (E-cores) and an additional four low-power efficient cores (LPe-cores). It’s a radical balancing act, and could potentially come with a 150W power draw that signals just how serious these processors could be.

To support this, Intel is said to be preparing a new LGA 1954 socket along with expanded memory and PCIe capabilities. In other words, these aren’t just incremental upgrades, but they represent a wholesale shift in architecture and platform design.

What excites me about Nova Lake isn’t just the raw number of cores, but what Intel appears to be attempting with cache and hybrid design. Early leaks suggest a “big last level cache” feature, a clear attempt to rival AMD’s 3D V-Cache advantage.

Cache matters because it determines how quickly those cores can access the data they need, and when you’re packing 52 of them onto a die, efficient communication becomes just as important as raw horsepower. If Intel gets this right, we could be looking at a CPU that not only sets a new record for desktop core counts but also performs cohesively across a wide variety of workloads.

AMD’s balance with Zen 6

As for team red, AMD’s Zen 6 architecture is also shaping up as an evolution that quietly packs a big punch. Early engineering samples are already circulating, and details hint at a reworked Core Complex Die (CCD) design.

Instead of the eight cores per CCD we’ve seen in the past, Zen 6 may jump to twelve classic cores per CCD, or as many as sixteen in the dense, Zen 6C variant. That means future Ryzen chips could realistically pack 24 cores and 48 threads using just two CCDs, a formidable proposition for the desktop space.

Equally intriguing is the rumored dual integrated memory controller setup. While Zen 6 will reportedly stick with the AM5 socket and dual-channel DDR5, this change could help reduce memory latency or improve bandwidth, particularly when all those cores are hammering the system at once.

Add in larger cache pools, potentially 48MB of L3 per CCD, and Zen 6 looks like a platform that balances higher density with better efficiency. It may not sound as headline-grabbing as 52 cores, but AMD’s approach has always been about delivering the right mix of scalability and performance per watt, and Zen 6 could keep that momentum going.

Why more cores matter

The bigger question is why any of this matters. After all, most gamers today still see great performance with six or eight cores, and not every application is designed to spread its workload across dozens of threads. But there are a few reasons why the escalation of core counts could have lasting impact.

For creators, streamers, and anyone doing video editing, 3D rendering, or compiling code, the benefits of more cores are immediate and obvious. Even for gamers, the picture is changing. Modern titles are increasingly designed to distribute workloads across many threads, especially when factoring in background tasks like streaming, voice chat, or AI-driven features. A processor with a deep well of efficiency cores ensures that background jobs don’t choke the performance of the main game.

Future-proofing the desktop

There’s also the question of longevity. Buying a CPU with headroom today means keeping a system relevant longer, especially as future software and operating systems become more demanding.

Just as quad-cores eventually became obsolete, today’s 8-core systems may feel limited a few years down the line. A processor with twenty or more cores, intelligently balanced between performance and efficiency, could provide breathing room for the better part of a decade. That prospect sounds pretty exciting, more than chasing a few extra frames per second in the short term.