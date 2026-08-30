 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

The robo pizza chefs aren’t doing okay

The dream of fully automated pizza is running into some very human problems

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Food, Pizza, Food Presentation
Unsplash

The future of fast food was supposed to look something like this: walk into a restaurant, place an order, and watch a robot assemble your pizza with machine-like precision. Instead, some of the companies that promised to automate pizza-making have struggled to turn that vision into a sustainable business.

The latest example is Picnic, whose robotic pizza-making system was deployed at a Moto Pizza restaurant in Seattle. But in May, its supplier abruptly shut down, leaving the restaurant with expensive machines and no technical support. Lee Kindell, who had invested about $160,000 in the cabinet-like equipment, was left questioning whether robotic pizza-making was worth the gamble.

Recommended Videos

The problems point to a broader issue: making pizza may look like an easy job for a robot, but the messy reality of food preparation is proving considerably harder to automate.

Pizza looks simple until a robot has to make it

Companies including Zume and Pazzi have already attempted to automate pizza production, while Basil Street developed pizza vending machines. Yet the BBC reports that the success stories have not materialized at the scale once predicted. Sara Senatore, a restaurant analyst at Bank of America, was quoted stating food-preparation robots can be clumsy, sometimes putting ingredients in the wrong places, while humans remain remarkably efficient at making pizzas.

There is still a compelling reason for restaurants to keep trying. Automation can make production faster and more consistent, potentially allowing businesses to serve large numbers of customers with fewer workers.

Food, Pizza, Fireplace
Unsplash

Kindell saw that firsthand when he used Picnic’s machines at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners. A setup that would normally require around 10 people could operate with two workers. But the other eight people weren’t necessarily eliminated; they could be moved into customer-facing and promotional roles.

That distinction could become increasingly important as restaurants experiment with automation without wanting to sacrifice the human interaction customers expect.

The robots aren’t dead – they’re just not ready yet

There are signs the technology is evolving rather than disappearing. Appetronix, which installed a 24/7 robotic pizza unit for Donatos at John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio, is working on faster machines capable of producing a pizza roughly every minute. The company is exploring ways to deposit sauce faster and even investigating lasers and ultrasound for slicing.

Meanwhile, Miso Robotics acquired more than 300 patents formerly owned by Zume, suggesting some of the technology developed by failed pizza-automation businesses could find another life. The industry numbers suggest the robot pizza revolution is still more experiment than mainstream reality. The National Restaurant Association found that just 9% of US restaurant operators planned to invest in restaurant robots in 2025. Meanwhile, research into real-world deployments highlights high upfront costs, integration headaches and maintenance downtime as persistent barriers. In other words, restaurants may like the idea of robots – but putting one in the kitchen is another matter entirely.

The bigger challenge may be deciding where robots actually make sense. Some restaurants see food as part of a social experience and believe removing people could undermine that appeal. Others are more interested in consistency, speed and round-the-clock production.

Kindell remains convinced that fully autonomous pizza-making will eventually work. “There is no doubt in my mind that there will be a fully autonomous pizza robot,” he told the BBC. The question, he says, is simply who will be the first to make it work.

Moinak Pal
Moinak Pal
News Writer
Moinak Pal is has been working in the technology sector covering both consumer centric tech and automotive technology for the…
Topics
You worry about AI taking your job because you know too much about AI, research finds
AI experts fear job loss far more than people with limited AI knowledge do.
Robot

If you have been paying close attention to artificial intelligence, you may have noticed your worries about job security growing instead of shrinking. According to the AI Monitor 2026 from TU Darmstadt, the more you understand AI, the more you worry it'll take your job, not less. Based on a representative survey of over 2,000 people in Germany, the study breaks the long-held belief that fear comes from ignorance.

The more you know, the more you worry

Read more
The Internet Archive just made decades of vintage AI playable in your browser, and it’s fascinating
Before large language models, an entire generation of home computer software was already faking the experience of talking to something alive.
Cap, Clothing, Hat

The Internet Archive has a habit of preserving unique things, ones that nobody else thought about, and its newest collection is the best example yet. I’d say it's one that every AI historian should bookmark.

Curated under the title “Vintage Artificial Intelligence,” the collection contains decades of software that tried to convince people that they were talking to a thinking machine (though with wildly varying success).

Read more
Sony and Warner just sued Anthropic over copyrighted music used to train Claude, seeking $150,000 per track
Anthropic's Claude models allegedly learned to write lyrics by pirating the exact songs Sony and Warner now want paid for.
Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone

This isn't the first time music publishers have sued a big AI company, but the scale makes it worth your attention. Sony Music and Warner Chappell have filed sweeping new lawsuits against Anthropic. 

The publishers claim that Anthropic pirated tens of thousands of copyrighted songs to train Claude (via Business Insider). This chatbot has become quite popular for its accuracy and ability to handle complex tasks.

Read more