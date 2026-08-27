The US is mulling tariffs that will make your laptops, phones, and gaming consoles pricier

The Trump administration is reportedly considering a new round of semiconductor tariffs that could reach beyond individual chips and into the electronics built around them.

One approach under discussion would apply duties to products containing semiconductors, with laptops and gaming consoles among the devices that could be affected.

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For consumers, the risk is pretty simple. If finished electronics get hit with additional duties, some of that cost could show up in retail prices. Phones haven’t been specifically named, but they could be exposed if the final policy broadly covers devices containing imported chips.

How broad could these tariffs get

The proposal could go much further than taxing semiconductors at the border. Finished products containing those chips may also be targeted, which would dramatically widen the range of consumer tech affected.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick reportedly favors giving foreign companies tariff relief if they increase investment in US chip manufacturing. The administration is also considering phasing the tariffs in over time.

That approach would give manufacturers another reason to put production inside the US. The tradeoff is that some imported electronics could become more expensive along the way.

The plan is still being worked out and could change substantially before anything takes effect. The White House and Commerce Department have also declined to comment publicly on the reported proposal.

Why your next device could cost more

Tariffs are paid by importers, but companies don’t necessarily absorb the entire cost. Some of it can eventually make its way to customers.

That’s an obvious concern for laptops and gaming hardware, where even a modest increase can make an upgrade harder to justify. Applying tariffs to finished products would also expose far more consumer tech than a policy aimed only at individual chips.

Phones are less certain. Whether they’re affected will depend on how the final rules define products containing imported semiconductors and what exemptions are included.

What happens from here

The key detail to watch is whether finished consumer electronics stay in the proposal as it develops.

If the eventual policy applies only to semiconductors, the direct impact on device prices could be more limited. If the duties extend to finished products, laptops and consoles could face a much more immediate pricing effect, with phones potentially joining them.

There still isn’t enough detail to put a number on any increase. The final scope will determine whether this remains mostly a semiconductor policy fight or becomes something consumers notice the next time they replace a laptop, console, or phone.