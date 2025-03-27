 Skip to main content
There’s an Apple Vision Pro lookalike and it’s probably launching this year

By
Vivo Vision
Vivo

Apple teased the Vision Pro headset during its Worldwide Developer Conference in 2023 – or WWDC23 as it is more commonly referred to. The device, which Apple calls a “spatial computer” rather than a headset, was then made available to buy in the US in February 2024 before it saw a global release a few months later. 

It entered a market with a number of existing VR headsets, but none were quite as premium in their design as Apple’s offering, and they focused on gaming for their use case, which is something Apple has stayed reasonably clear of for Vision Pro. 

Since its announcement however, Samsung has revealed its Android VR headset in Project Moohan, which is rumoured to arrive sometime within the next year, and there’s a potential new contender about to join the party too. Vivo has revealed its Vision headset, which couldn’t look more like Apple Vision Pro if it tried. 

What does the Vivo Vision offer?

No specifications or features were revealed about the Vivo Vision, so currently it is just the name and design that have been shown off, but it’s fair to say it’s definitely been inspired by Apple’s Vision Pro. It’s slightly more angular at the front, and it doesn’t have the speaker grilles underneath, but the knitted headband, grey fabric element that sits on your face, and the external battery all look virtually identical to Vision Pro. 

The biggest design difference, apart from the smaller ones we just mentioned, are the arms appear to be aluminium rather than white plastic like Apple opts for. How Vivo Vision will perform remains to be seen however, as while Samsung has offered demos to select press for its headset, this headset hasn’t been tried out by anyone as yet. 

Vivo has said the Vision headset will launch in mid-2025, though it’s not yet clear if it will appear outside of China so if you’re looking for a cheaper Vision Pro lookalike, you may need to wait a little longer.

Britta O'Boyle
Britta O'Boyle
News Writer
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer…
