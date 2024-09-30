This $76 accessory sounds an alarm if your GPU is melting

Ever since the launch of Nvidia’s RTX 40-series GPUs, the 12VHPWR connector has been a hot topic of discussion within the PC community. Reports of melted connectors and faulty cables led to concerns about whether modern GPUs are exceeding the safe limits of power draw and thermal handling.

If you’re serious about your gaming or workstation setup, you probably know the importance of monitoring GPU performance, especially as power demands keep growing. Thermal Grizzly, known for its premium thermal paste and cooling solutions, has launched a new accessory designed to address this issue by allowing users to monitor both voltage and connector temperatures in real time.

At first glance, the $76 WireView Pro seems like an ordinary monitoring tool, but it’s specifically designed to give insight into power draw and connector health. It’s designed to sit directly on your GPU’s power connector (compatible with both PCIe 5.0 and 12VHPWR standards) and provide accurate readings of both power consumption and temperature at the connector level.

As per Thermal Grizzly, the WireView Pro offers peace of mind by giving users real-time feedback on how much strain their GPUs are under. This monitoring can help users prevent potential damage or degradation caused by excessive heat or power draw.

The WireView Pro is equipped with multiple sensors that deliver real-time data, including temperature and voltage readings, directly to the user. This is particularly important for modern GPUs that consume upwards of 450 watts or more, as faulty power connections or improper cable installation can lead to overheating and, in extreme cases, meltdowns of the GPU connector. By continuously tracking this information, you can catch overheating problems before they become catastrophic, saving your expensive hardware from failure.

Additionally, the device has been designed to combat one of the more pressing issues of modern high-end GPUs—the connector’s sensitivity to excessive heat. GPUs like the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 can generate a significant amount of heat at the connection points due to their massive power requirements. If the connection isn’t ideal, the temperatures can rise to dangerous levels.

Thermal Grizzly’s WireView Pro connects directly between the power supply unit and your GPU, working in line with the 12VHPWR connector that has become standard on newer high-performance GPUs. The tool is designed to fit seamlessly into any build without adding significant bulk or creating cable management issues, although you should consider the specifications if you have a small form factor case.

Once connected, it feeds data to a small digital display that sits alongside the device, allowing you to view metrics like power consumption and connector temperature. If things rise to unsafe levels, the tool has an “audible alarm” built in that will trigger. Unlike software monitoring solutions, which track overall GPU usage or temperature, the WireView Pro focuses specifically on the 12VHPWR connector, offering more granular and specialized data that can indicate issues that software might overlook.

If you’re running a high-powered GPU, or plan to invest in the upcoming RTX 5090 or 5080, the WireView Pro seems to be an essential accessory. It should also be particularly beneficial for overclockers, content creators, and gamers who routinely push their systems to the limit. Additionally, for those using smaller PC cases with less airflow, the temperature monitoring aspect is invaluable in ensuring that heat buildup doesn’t compromise performance or safety.