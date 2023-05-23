 Skip to main content
These 2 new Edge features are making Chrome look outdated

Fionna Agomuoh
By

Microsoft has announced a host of updates that will soon be available for its Edge browser, including the Microsoft 365 Copilot feature and Sidebar app support for developers.

The company is showcasing the new features during its annual Build developer conference, which is currently taking place from May 23 through May 25.

Copilot in Windows being used in the side panel.

Microsoft 365 Copilot

Primarily, is the general availability of Microsoft 365 Copilot, which will also be integrated into the Microsoft Edge browser. Copilot is Microsoft’s blending of OpenAI’s ChatGPT chat feature into the brand’s 365 suite of apps, including Teams, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, and now Edge.

Microsoft 365 Copilot was initially announced in March and has been in a private preview, with Edge being its latest compatibility. Unlike how ChatGPT functions with Microsoft Bing search, prompts can be more productivity-focused.

To maintain privacy and security, Microsoft you will have to log in via your Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) account to access Microsoft 365 Copilot.

Microsoft is hosting a session during its Build conference demonstrating how 365 Copilot integration with the Edge browser works and how it will benefit workers.

Microsoft Sidebar app

Microsoft is also making its Sidebar app for Microsoft Edge generally available for developers. The brand first introduced the feature in November 2022 as a way to bring easy multitasking across different browser tabs — they are more easily viewable and accessible with the Sidebar app layout from the user’s point of view.

Now developers can build upon the current Sidebar structure using Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) to edit the feature to their specifications.

Microsoft is hosting a session during its Build conference demonstrating the best practices for developing the Sidebar app with PWAs.

Other updates

In addition to the aforementioned updates, Microsoft is showcasing its Microsoft Edge for Business experiences, which is now in preview. This is an enterprise-focused browser with specific productivity features and security controls, such as Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) sign-in.

Microsoft also confirmed it will make its Edge Workspaces available in the coming months. This product allows you to bundle browser tabs together for browsing, organizing, and sharing.

Initially, the brand announced the enterprise preview program at Microsoft Ignite 2022. Later, Microsoft opened the preview to personal users due to consumer demand.

Fionna Agomuoh
Fionna Agomuoh
Computing Writer
Fionna Agomuoh is a technology journalist with over a decade of experience writing about various consumer electronics topics…
