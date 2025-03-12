 Skip to main content
Thinking of switching to Verizon’s 5G home internet? It’s now a little less tempting

By
Verizon store front displays the 5G network in NYC.
SOPA Images / Getty Image

Verizon has increased the discount price of its 5G Home Plus internet service without actually raising its base price, making the offer less enticing for some new customers looking to switch internet service providers.

According to a post on Reddit (via Android Authority), the major cellular carrier reduced the discount price of its 5G Home Plus internet plan from $35 to $25. This means that new customers will have to pay $55 a month if they switch to Verizon. That’s a $10 increase from the $45 monthly rate that pre-existing customers are paying for the Home Plus plan. However, the regular price of Verizon’s 5G Home Plus remains the same at $80 a month.

The one thing that makes the new discount price worth it for new customers is that they get a free subscription perk of their choice via Verizon billing, as a couple of commenters have pointed out. This means new customers can choose between Netflix and Max bundle, Apple Music, or the Disney+ bundle. Each subscription service is about a $10 value.

The discount change comes one month after Verizon outlined an $8 increase on Mobile Protect plans for customers using four lines or more, meaning they will pay $68 a month for their phone insurance instead of $60. That price change goes into effect on March 27.

A $10 increase in discount price of Verizon’s 5G Home Plus internet service may not seem like much on the surface, especially because of the free subscription perk that comes with it, but in reality it decreases the value of the service. It devalues it even more when the company charges more for it without saying so in the first place.

Cristina Alexander
Cristina Alexander
